Kevin Kiermaier is officially a Blue Jay, and the three-time Gold Glove winning outfielder seems to be as amped with the move as Jays’ fans will be to welcome him to Toronto.

Kiermaier took to Twitter to express his excitement to join the franchise on Thursday.

“I’m glad I don’t have to contain my excitement anymore! I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this organization!” he wrote. “I promise you I will care as much as anyone out on that field day in and day out! Cannot wait to get this going!!! Im here to WIN!”

Clearly, the 32-year-old Indiana native is looking forward to donning the Blue Jay blue next season, and he has one goal in mind: success.

The Jays shored up their outfield by adding the centre fielder on a one-year, $9 million deal, which was made official by the organization on Thursday.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has spent his entire ten-year Major League Baseball career with the Tampa Bay Rays, including a run to the World Series in 2020 that ended with a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kiermaier batted .228 for the Rays in 2022, adding seven home runs and 22 RBIs over just 63 games. He should get lots of opportunity on a Blue Jays’ offence that is starved for left-handed batters.

The Jays’ have been busy over the last week, also signing right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal. And Toronto might not be done just yet, with rumblings that they’re looking to add a few more pieces to an ultra-competitive core heading into 2023.