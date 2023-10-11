The 2023 MLB season was brimming with unmet expectations, so much that it was easy to overlook the Toronto Blue Jays' own disappointing year. Though, another postseason debacle firmly took care of that. When it matters most, the team is failing to live up to its considerable talent.

A World Series-caliber roster that focused on pitching and defense, two hallmarks of many deep October runs, royally flopped versus the Minnesota Twins. Manager John Schneider's stunning decision to remove Jose Berrios in the fourth inning of Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series earned him widespread ridicule, while also bringing to light a larger organizational issue. All of these revelations come at the worst possible time.

The franchise is entering an offseason filled with uncertainty and tough decisions. Such pressing matters were supposed to be addressed after an AL East title and successful postseason showing. Instead, general manager Ross Atkins may have to drastically reconsider his business model. The current one is clearly not working to full capacity.

Back-t0-back playoff berths certainly count for something, as sustained success is always the goal, but this ballclub must take the next step. Stagnancy is unacceptable. Fortunately, the front office has the winter to make the necessary adjustments. With fans reeling after another crushing defeat, there is no better time than to break down the free agents the Blue Jays must pursue in the 2023-24 MLB offseason.

Re-sign SP Hyun-Jin Ryu

There are several All-Stars on the roster who will hit the open market, with the expectation being that most will not be returning to the Great White North. However, Atkins should prioritize bringing back starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu.

Toronto recorded the fourth-best team ERA in baseball without having the veteran right-hander for much of the season. When he did fully recover from Tommy John surgery, though, Ryu was highly dependable on the mound. In 11 starts, he posted a 3.46 ERA and helped stabilize the back end of the rotation.

Of course, there are some drawbacks. Ryu doesn't blow batters away with his velocity and can no longer go deep in games. Actually, that second con might actually be a pro based on management's current philosophy. Overpaying him is unwise, but at the right price the two-time All-Star shores up the starting staff.

With so many issues to address, it is critical that the Jays maintain top-notch pitching going into 2024.

Blue Jays should target Justin Turner

The potential roster turnover could make it difficult to quickly assemble another “title contender.” So, Toronto's focus must be on adding culture guys and players with an abundance of playoff experience. Justin Turner resoundingly fills both criteria.

The 2020 World Series champion and two-time All-Star is a pillar of consistency. He was a vital contributor on the Los Angeles Dodgers for nine years, hitting nearly .300 for his tenure and constantly coming through in the clutch. His production carried over onto the Boston Red Sox in 2023. At 38 years of age, Turner enjoyed a highly productive season that legitimately makes him one of the more appealing position players in free agency.

He hit 23 home runs and had a career-high 96 RBIs on his way to a respectable .276/.345/.455/.800 slash line. Turner served primarily as Boston's designated hitter but filled in at first, second and third base when manager Alex Cora was in need of infield reinforcements. He can provide similar services for the Blue Jays.

If three-time Gold Glover Matt Chapman finds a new home this winter, then ideally the organization will look to MLB Top 100 prospect Orelvis Martinez to man the hot corner. Turner can help out while the 21-year-old works through his growing pains, or start at DH to replace another potential departure in Brandon Belt.

Assuming he declines his player option with the Sox (he should), signing this natural leader is a no-brainer for Ross Atkins.

Joc Pederson LF

Stalwart center fielder Kevin Kiermaier seems destined to wind up with another team this MLB offseason, to the dismay of many fans. Daulton Varsho will probably slide over from left, but either way there will be a vacancy to fill. The Blue Jays might want to change their mindset, though, when scouring the market.

Emphasizing defense did pay dividends, but it came at the cost of some hitting. Although I personally oppose homer or bust sluggers, Joc Pederson might be the big, experienced bat this lineup sorely needs.

The 31-year-old hit just .235 with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in an injury-shortened season- which is often the case for him. Moreover, he played sparingly in left field (32 games) and has been a defensive liability in the past. Are you sold yet? Truth be told, I think Eddie Rosario should be the Blue Jays' top choice but am excluding him from this list since the Atlanta Braves can accept his $9 million club option.

That being said, there is still plenty of reason to value Pederson. He should be fairly affordable, is apt to go on a hot streak at opportune times and gives the team another left-handed hitter. But most importantly, much like Justin Turner, the two-time All-Star has plenty of October experience. Toronto continues to stumble on the big stage, so Pederson's 76 career postseason games played (per StatMuse) could be of great benefit when looking at the big picture.

Blue Jays should add reliever Wandy Peralta

While retaining midseason acquisition Jordan Hicks is a good idea, he figures to be one of the more expensive relievers this upcoming free agency period. New York Yankees' southpaw Wandy Peralta will command a decent price as well, but his consistent production cannot be overlooked.

Despite his walk rate increasing by more than five-and-a-half percent, the veteran posted a sub-3.00 ERA for the third-straight season. Peralta held opponents to a paltry .190 batting average in 63 appearances, which is the most games he's pitched in since 2017.

The bullpen was one of the only true bright spots for the Yankees this year, and the Dominican Republic native was a huge part of it. While Jordan Romano, Tim Mayza and Erik Swanson comprise a highly formidable trio, John Schneider could use another effective arm like Peralta to elevate this bullpen to a potentially elite level.

So, there you have it. The Blue Jays do not have to make a big splash this MLB offseason. They simply need to employ sound judgment and sign players who can better prepare them for a World Series run.

Tempers are high right now in Toronto, but these crop of free agents would send a strong message to fans that the franchise is proactively striving to fix some of its lingering problems. And that is all anyone can ask for right now.