The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated 1B/DH Brandon Belt from the injured list on Tuesday, the team announced. Toronto also promoted RHP Jay Jackson, and optioned RHP Nate Pearson and infielder Spencer Horwitz to the Florida Complex League.

Belt had been dealing with back spasms. The slugger was placed on the injured list in mid-September following an impressive start to his second half. Overall, the 35-year-old has enjoyed a respectable first season in Toronto, slashing .251/.369/.470 with an .839 OPS and 16 home runs across 97 games played. The 2016 All-Star will provide a boost for Toronto as they aim to clinch an AL Wild Card spot.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blue Jays seeking playoff spot

Toronto has endured ups and downs in 2023. Still, they currently hold the second AL Wild Card spot with the season quickly winding down. They won't catch the Tampa Bay Rays for the first spot, but Toronto likely feels good about their chances of reaching the postseason. That said, the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are right on their tail.

The Blue Jays tend to rely on their offense. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette have led the charge throughout the 2023 campaign. The rotation and bullpen are both respectable, but have some question marks. Still, the Blue Jays will lean on their lineup.

Getting Brandon Belt back will help matters. He provides depth in the batting order and offers pop from the left-side of the plate. Toronto's lineup is right-handed heavy, so Belt's presence adds important versatility.

Belt and the Blue Jays will look to put the finishing touches on a fine 2023 season.