Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league, and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx goes through a monumental collapse. Simply put, the team NEEDS these next few wins.

On Saturday night, the Blue Jays got a bit of help from an epic collapse by a Detroit Tigers pitcher. The men in blue found themselves in a 3-1 hole against the lowly Tigers. With the game still hanging in the balance, Detroit turned to relief pitcher Derek Law to get them through the inning.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Derek Law gave them anything but relief in the sixth inning. Law, in the span of a single inning, gave up a home run, made an error, threw a wild pitch, and hit a Blue Jays batter for good measure. If you were wondering, yes, that is the first time a pitcher did all those things in a single inning. (via Ryan Ford)

Derek Law, making history for the Tigers in Toronto: The first pitcher to allow a homer, commit an error, hit a batter and throw a wild pitch in a single relief appearance. — Ryan Ford (@theford) July 30, 2022

The Blue Jays absolutely needed this break this season. As mentioned earlier, they are sitting atop the current Wild Card standings. However, the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays are right behind them in the standings. One unfortunate loss, and they could go from leading the pack to fighting for their playoff lives.

Because of that, the Blue Jays are not being complacent in this year’s trade deadline. With the Mariners making a move recently, Toronto is also looking to make their own big moves for their roster.