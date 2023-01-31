The Toronto Blue Jays and former star New York Yankees’ relief pitcher Chad Green are reportedly in agreement on a contract, per Shi Davidi and Michael Marino. The Blue Jays are hopeful that Green, who’s recovering from Tommy John surgery, can return at some point during the regular season.

Green was previously a pivotal part of the Yankees’ bullpen. The right-hander posted a 1.83 ERA in 2017 and 2.50 ERA in 2018. He’s only posted an ERA of above 4 once in the past 6 seasons. Through 14 games in 2022 prior to undergoing surgery, Chad Green had recorded a 3.00 ERA for New York.

The Blue Jays have upgraded their roster in a number of different ways this offseason. They’ve brought in outfielders such as Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho to tighten things up on defense. The Blue Jays signed SP Chris Bassitt to strengthen the rotation as well. However, the bullpen still has plenty of uncertainty.

Jordan Romano emerged as a reliable closing option during the 2022 campaign. But this is a ‘pen that could use depth. Chad Green may ultimately profile as a mid-late season acquisition if he’s able to return in 2023. But even if he returns, there are no guarantees in reference to how well he will perform coming off of Tommy John surgery. But having a proven veteran reliever in the postseason would certainly pay dividends.

In the end, this is a fairly low-risk, high-reward signing for Toronto. It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Chad Green will have on the ball club this year.