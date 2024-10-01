The Toronto Blue Jays are firing hitting coach Guillermo Martinez after six seasons, per sources via TSN's Scott Mitchell. The Blue Jays finished 23rd in runs scored. Martinez first joined the Blue Jays as a minor-league hitting and infield coach. In 2018, he was promoted to hitting coach to replace Brook Jacoby.

Toronto finished the year 19th in batting average (.241). Bo Bichette, who had career-worst stats across the board, was a big part of their disappointing season. He hasn't played since September 17 due to a broken finger. Injuries derailed most of his season, and it seems likely Bichette was playing hurt through much of the season. The rumor mill also floated the idea of Bichette being traded before the trade deadline.

One player who didn't miss a beat in 2024 was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnacion spoke highly of VGJ and his ability to produce even with little protection in the lineup, per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.

“What he's been doing is impressive. I look in the mirror when I used to play, I know I got 100 RBIs, 30 homers, but 200 hits, too? Oh man, that's crazy. It's something the fans have to enjoy. The team, we're very happy with where we are with Vladdy. He's an unbelievable player, an unbelievable hitter,” Encarnacion said.

The Blue Jays finished the season 74-88, losing eight of their last 10.

The future of the Blue Jays after frustrating 2024 season

Toronto only has one player on the MLB Top 100 prospect list, RHP Trey Yesavage. The 21-year-old was a 2024 first-round pick by the Blue Jays out of East Carolina.

The Blue Jays are also waiting for 2B/3B Orelvis Martinez to blossom. A big international signing in 2018, he's led the minors with 86 home runs since 2021.

It seems clear the team will be moving on from RHPs Erik Swanson and Dillon Tate. Both players underperformed in a big way in 2024.

The future is also murky for OF George Springer who's signed through 2026 for just over $24.1M per season. The 35-year-old just never seemed to find his power groove in Toronto. He's gone from perennial All-Star in Houston to consistently delivering an underwhelming slash line year after year.