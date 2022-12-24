By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The deal provides Toronto with a versatile player who features a high ceiling. However, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said there could be more moves in the works prior to Opening Day, per Keegan Matheson.

“I think our heavy lifting is done, but I’m not ruling anything out and would expect some incremental improvements,” Atkins said following the Daulton Varsho trade.

The Blue Jays have made a number of moves this offseason. They previously signed SP Christ Bassitt to boost the rotation. Toronto also brought in CF Kevin Kiermaier.

This a Blue Jays team that is poised for another strong season. They are fresh off of a postseason appearance and will have World Series aspirations heading into 2023. However, the American League East is arguably the deepest division in baseball.

The Yankees have enhanced their roster and are favored to win the division. Meanwhile, the pesky Rays can never be completely ruled out. And the Red Sox and Orioles will not go down without a fight. Toronto would benefit from making another move or two.

Atkins is likely planning on adding important depth ahead of the season. But a blockbuster trade is not out of the question. It will be interesting to see if Toronto can make any more eye-opening additions prior to Opening Day.

For now, they are content with adding Daulton Varsho to a roster that projects to be one of the best in the league.