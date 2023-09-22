The Toronto Blue Jays may be in the middle of a heated AL Wild Card playoff race, but it's never too early for starting centerfielder and impending free agent Kevin Kiermaier to plan his future. And if Kiermaier's recent comments are any indication, it seems like he will, more likely than not, be heading to a new home come Hot Stove season.

Per Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post, the Blue Jays centerfielder may be raring to trade his turf-based home for the more friendly confines of natural grass.

“Being on the turf my entire career, I enjoy being on the grass,” Kiermaier said. “My body feels so much better being on grass.”

There's no better judge of how someone feels than one's self, so it's difficult to judge Kevin Kiermaier's preference to play on grass surface, as this means that he feels that is his best recourse when it comes to extending his career. As one would recall, Kiermaier was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays big league roster for 10 seasons, missing 50 or more games for five of those campaigns (excluding his 2013 cup of coffee). In 2022, the 33-year old played in just 63 games after suffering a hip injury.

This development means that the Blue Jays may already need to be on the lookout for a replacement at the position, as it's rather unlikely for the team to overhaul the playing surface at Rogers Centre just to accommodate Kiermaier's preference. However, for now, it's a certainty that Kiermaier will be prioritizing being at his best just so he could help lead the team to a playoff berth.