Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's agent breaks silence over reporting.

While the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans are still on MLB free agency nirvana after winning the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes with a historic deal, the Toronto Blue Jays and the others who lose out on their bids to lure the Japanese superstar to their clubs are left still picking up the pieces. Toronto and its fans, in particular, were, at one point, seemingly led to believe that Ohtani was headed north of the border.

Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo could only feel for the Blue Jays, as he also criticized the reporting that confused everyone following the Shohei Ohtani saga (via Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports).

“I felt really, really bad for the country of Canada,’’ Balelo said. “And I felt really, really bad for the Toronto Blue Jays organization. They are really good people. What they had to endure, and the pain, wasn't right. I felt so bad for all of them that they had to go through that because it was the extreme emotional roller coaster of thinking that they had him and then finding out they didn't.”

“That was about the most reckless reporting I've ever experienced in this game.”

Even though the Blue Jays failed to reel in Shohei Ohtani to Canada, they still have a great core to expect good results, at least, in the 2024 MLB season. Toronto, which has reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, still has the likes of George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. along with José Berríos and Kevin Gausman.