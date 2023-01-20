Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has transformed himself into one of the best power hitters in all of the MLB. And yet, the Blue Jays have yet to sign Guerrero to a long-term contract.

When asked about his contract status, Guerrero said his camp had yet to begin extension talks with the Blue Jays, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. In the same breath, Guerrero confirmed that he would be playing for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Guerrero agreed to a $14.5 million deal in arbitration this offseason. He has two more years of arbitration before he becomes a free agent in 2026. If Toronto doesn’t lock him up prior to the 2026 season, there’s a chance he could walk.

Since entering the league in 2019, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit .284 with 104 home runs and 310 RBI. He has been voted an All-Star the past two seasons and was the All-Star Game MVP in 2021.

That 2021 season, Guerrero burst onto the scene with his bat. His 48 home runs tied for most in the league as he finished second in MVP voting. Guerrero was awarded a Silver Slugger for his efforts. In 2022, Guerrero still hit an impressive 32 homers, but was awarded a Gold Glove for his work at first base.

Just 23-years-old, Guerrero has the makings of a generational MLB player. He is a franchise-altering for the Blue Jays. Toronto might not have started extension talks yet, but they’ll hope to if they want to keep Guerrero under contract.