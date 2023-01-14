MLB arbitration saw no shortage of players earn new contracts, while others were unable to agree to terms on deals with their respective teams. A number of star players, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr, saw dramatic increases in their salary as a result of avoiding arbitration.

MLB arbitration is something that tends to get overlooked by many. But it is an important part of the offseason. And it has the power to change entire franchise dynamics. There were 5 particular players who’s new contracts stood out. Without further ado, here are 5 MLB players who received some of the biggest 2023 contract raises.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a $14.5 million contract for 2023. Guerrero Jr. previously earned $7.9 million in 2022.

The salary increase could raise even more in upcoming years, as the All-Star first baseman has two years of arbitration-eligibility remaining. However, one would imagine that the Blue Jays would prefer to work out a long-term extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at some point.

He hit over. 300 to go along with an OPS of over 1.000 in 2021. He added 48 home runs for good measure. Guerrero Jr.’s 2022 wasn’t as explosive, but he still had an OPS of over .800 while clubbing 32 homers. He’s one of the best young hitters in baseball and will continue to see significant increases in salary moving forward.

Pete Alonso

Speaking of slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso’s salary jumped from $7.4 million to $14.5 million after avoiding arbitration with the New York Mets. Alonso has one year of arbitration-eligibility remaining before hitting free agency.

He has emerged as one of the faces of the franchise for the Mets. Alonso is a two-time All-Star who’s hit at least 37 home runs in each of his non-shortened seasons in the big leagues. And even in 2020, the pandemic-shortened campaign, Alonso still crushed 16 home runs.

Alonso and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are regarded as two of the best first baseman in the game.

Pete Alonso will be an important part of a talented Mets team once again in 2023.

Josh Hader

Josh Hader and the San Diego Padres avoided arbitration as well. Hader earned just over $7 million in 2023. But he will earn $14.1 million during the 2023 season. Hader’s contract is the largest arbitration deal in history for a reliever.

Hader struggled to open the 2022 campaign in Milwaukee with the Brewers. He continued to labor after initially being acquired by the San Diego Padres ahead of the trade deadline. But towards the end of the season, Hader turned things around in a major way and emerged as a star-studded closer once again.

San Diego is excited to have Hader locking down the back end of their bullpen.

Julio Urias

Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms on a $14.25 million contract for 2023. The All-Star left-hander made $8 million in 2022 with LA.

Julio Urias was one of the best pitchers in baseball last year. His salary increase isn’t quite as much as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or Pete Alonso, but it is still significant. Urias is facing a different situation, as he’s set to hit free agency following the 2023 campaign. Barring an extension, Urias will hit the open market.

And he’s going to receive a massive payday whether it comes from the Dodgers or another ball club.

Juan Soto

Finally, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres agreed on a lucrative $23 million deal to avoid arbitration. Soto made just over $11 million in 2022. But the Padres clearly wanted to avoid arbitration with their young star.

Juan Soto is only 24-years old and already regarded as one of the best pure hitters in baseball. He has one year of arbitration-eligibility remaining before free agency. The Padres will likely attempt to work out a long-term extension with him at some point during the upcoming year.

*Contract information via Spotrac.