Toronto Blue Jays’ star Vladimir Guerrero Jr said he’s feeling stronger and more flexible heading into the 2023 campaign. He also said he expects the Blue Jays to be a “more complete team” this season, per Keegan Matheson.

Guerrero Jr, who recently earned a significant contract raise, had a solid 2022 season. He posted a .274 batting average and .818 OPS to go along with 32 home runs. But his numbers were a far cry from his 2021 performance, when he slashed .311/.401/.601 with a 1.002 OPS and 48 homers.

Nevertheless, Vladimir Guerrero Jr is regarded as one of the best young players in the game. His offensive upside is immense and the league should be scared if he feels even stronger heading into 2023.

The Blue Jays have made a number of notable moves this offseason. They are looking to contend in the difficult to navigate American League East. Although the New York Yankees will likely be favored to win the division, Toronto has enough talent to make some noise.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s effort will be crucial to how the team fares in 2023. He’s continued to gain more experience and could step into a leadership role this year. The Blue Jays reached the playoffs a season ago as a Wild Card team, but their time in the postseason was short-lived. One would imagine they will be better prepared for October as a result of that experience.

Perhaps Guerrero Jr will be in the MVP discussion as well. He certainly features the talent to make a run at the award while leading Toronto.