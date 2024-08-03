When “God Bless America” is about to start, people are expected to be silent and respectful. But Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman could not contain his frustrations during the seventh-inning stretch of Saturday's 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

The right-hander, who allowed four runs in an 8-4 Jays' victory the night before, got into a heated discussion from the dugout with home plate umpire Laz Diaz just before the patriotic song began to reverberate throughout Yankee Stadium. Gausman was promptly ejected, via Jomboy Media.

Manager John Schneider promptly came out to argue the decision, which resulted in a hilarious encounter and admirable display of patriotism. Toronto's skipper kept his hand over his heart and did his best to keep his composure while contesting the ejection.

Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman incident puts more focus on MLB umpires

Gausman clearly did not appreciate how Diaz was calling strikes during the afternoon American League East macthup. The ump called strike three on Blue Jays' George Springer on a changeup that was below the zone at the top of the inning. Yankees reliever Luke Weaver had the look of a man who knows he just got away with something.

Toronto trailed New York 6-3 with a runner on first base and two outs at the time, so one can see why Gausman was hot. The team's clubhouse is probably already not in the highest of spirits following a miserably disappointing season (51-60 record, last place in AL East) in which it was forced to become a seller at the trade deadline.

After all of the self-inflicted wounds the Blue Jays have endured, they definitely are not going to have patience for mistakes that are outside their control. A road series victory against one of the top teams in the league would surely assuage some of Gausman's fury.

Looking at the bigger picture, however, umpire performance is becoming a tougher issue for the MLB to ignore. Many fans want an automated ball-strike system implemented in order, while others do not want to see a key human element removed from the game. But as the viral incidents pile up, one of which centered around Yankees manager Aaron Boone back in April, so too will the outcry for change.

Toronto and New York face off for the final time in 2024 this Sunday, starting at 1:35 p.m. ET.