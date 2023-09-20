The Toronto Blue Jays are currently 84-67 and right in the thick of the American League postseason hunt. That record is good enough to be a division leader in two MLB divisions, but in the loaded AL East, it's good for third place. The Blue Jays are one game up on the Texas Rangers for the second wild card spot, and the team currently on the outside looking in is the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners are just 1.5 games back of Toronto, so it's going to a very tight race to the finish line.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays won big against the New York Yankees, 7-1, but starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi did leave the game due to some cramping issues. He pitched well, going five innings and giving up one run with seven strikeouts and one walk, but it was concerning to see him leave the game. However, after the game, Kikuchi revealed why he thought he had the cramps, and it sounds like he will be just fine.

Yusei Kikuchi said the cause of the cramps could be because he didn't get as much sleep as he usually does, according to a tweet from Kaitlyn McGrath. However, the intriguing part came when Kikuchi revealed that he got 11 hours of sleep last night. Apparently, he typically gets 13-14 hours. Kikuchi likes to go to bed around 11:00 PM and get up the next day at 1:00 PM. That's quite the sleep schedule.

The good news for the Blue Jays is that this doesn't sound like any cause for concern. Kikuchi thinks he'll be fine for his next start, he'll just need a good night's rest before.