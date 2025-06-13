The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball and are winners of 12 of their last 14 games. Their surge has allowed them to move up the AL East Division, and they are just 4.5 games back of the New York Yankees. A lot can be credited to their success, but one player sticks out after his month of June has been electric.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk is known as one of the top-hitting catchers in the game. Kirk has showcased his offense since his rookie season in 2021. His career high of 14 home runs came in 2022 when he also smashed 63 RBIs. He had 134 total hits that season, and while his numbers have been far from that type of season the last few years, Kirk has found the barrel again.

Kirk is having a tremendous month of June, where he is hitting .447. We are almost halfway done with the month, and he has a good chance of remaining above .400 at this rate.

Blue Jays' manager John Schneider went on the MLB Network radio to discuss the team and Kirk's hot stretch.

“Alejandro Kirk is having an unbelievable run here the last few weeks,” he said. “So, it seems like it is coming together, and these types of weeks are nice, it gives you a little bit of confidence moving forward as well.”

On the season, Kirk has five homers, which is already matching his total from last season. He is up to 31 RBIs with 14 walks, 65 hits, eight doubles, 17 runs scored, and has only struck out 22 times. He is hitting .325 on the year with a .807 OPS and a WAR of 1.4. If his season continues at this rate, then Kirk will finish with his best season of 2022 and potentially his best of his career.

Toronto is winning games and they need Kirk to keep up his hot bat. The Blue Jays are doing this without Anthony Santander in the lineup as well. They start a crucial series against the Philadelphia this weekend, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.