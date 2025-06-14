The Toronto Blue Jays have been without starting pitcher Max Scherzer since March 29. The former Cy Young Award winner has thrown just three innings so far in 2025. The 40-year-old has been on John Schneider's injured list with a thumb injury. He and Yimi Garcia are the key pieces out for a Blue Jays team trying to track down the New York Yankees in the American League East. Kevin Gausman and the rest of Toronto's starters have treaded water without Scherzer, but he would be a big boost.

Scherzer made it through 4 1/3 innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo. He spoke with Sportsnet writer Shi Davidi after the game, updating his status and his mindset at this point in his recovery process.

The veteran pitcher spoke about how his rehab, but mentioned that his focus is on getting back to the majors.

“You can say that, but I'm not celebrating anything until I'm actually back in big-league games and recovering in big-league games,” Scherzer said about building momentum towards a return. “This thumb issue is a serious issue, I don't declare myself out of the woods on this because I've got to be able to do this at the big-league level and recover at the big-league level.”

Scherzer and Garcia are slowly but surely making their way back to the major leagues. The reliever completed a bullpen session on Friday, but is still on the 15-day IL.

Schneider's team has won 12 of their last 14 games before Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Blue Hays have claimed sole possession of second place in the AL East in the process. Gausman has led the charge on the mound, but Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt have been exceptional as well.

The return of Garcia and Scherzer will help the moral around the Blue Jays clubhouse. If both come back healthy and ready to go, Toronto is a dangerous team in the AL playoff picture.