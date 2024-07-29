The Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles square off in a double header Monday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Orioles Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez vs. Zach Eflin

Yariel Rodriguez (1-3) with a 3.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 39 innings pitched, 42K/19BB, .211 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: No Decision, 5.2 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 4.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 19.1 innings pitched, 23K/11BB, .222 oBA

Zach Eflin (5-7) with a 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 110 innings pitched, 87K/13BB, .261 oBA

Last Start: at Toronto Blue Jays: No Decision, 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 44 innings pitched, 33K/4BB, .224 oBA

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +164

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Canada, MASN

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Yariel Rodriguez is having a good season, and he needs to continue that in this game. Rodriguez is having a great month of July, as well. This month, Rodriguez has thrown 22.1 innings, allowed just nine hits, struck out 25, and his ERA is just 2.01. Rodriguez has been almost unhittable this month, so he has really figured something out lately. If he can continue that in this game, the Blue Jays will come away victorious.

Zach Eflin is making his first start for the Orioles in this game. His last start was against the Blue Jays, and he made two starts before that. The Blue Jays were able to get to him in to of the three starts. In fact, Toronto has hit .296 off Eflin this season, and they have scored 12 runs in 17.1 innings against him. If the Blue Jays can have another good offensive game against Eflin, they will win this one.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baltimore has been able to shut down the Blue Jays this season. Their season series is tied 3-3, but the Orioles have truly outplayed the Blue Jays. In their six games, the Orioles have allowed just 17 runs. Along with that, the Orioles have held Toronto to a batting average of just .212, and 13 extra base hits. The Orioles should be able to continue doing just that for this game. If Baltimore can have another shutdown pitching performance, they will win this game.

The Orioles are one of the better offensive teams in this game. They are top-10 in batting average, and they have the best slugging percentage in the MLB. Baltimore also has a very high barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, and average exit velocity. The Orioles have a tough matchup, but their lineup is one of the best in the MLB. If they can continue hitting the ball well, as they have all season, they will be able to win this game.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is game one of the double header, so you can expect the starting pitchers to be extended as much as possible. Neither team will want to waste their bullpen, so it will be up the starting pitchers. The Blue Jays seem to have the hotter hand on the mound. I will take Toronto to win this game straight up.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+164)