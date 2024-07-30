The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Orioles Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Corbin Burnes

Chris Bassitt (8-9) with a 3.78 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 119 innings pitched, 112K/47BB, .263 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Loss, 5 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 51 innings pitched, 46K/21BB, .247 oBA

Corbin Burnes (10-4) with a 2.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 132 innings pitched, 121K/30BB, .217 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 7.1 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 66.2 innings pitched, 66K/14BB, .246 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Orioles Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +168

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Canada, MASN

TV: SportsNet Canada, MASN

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt has not pitched against the Orioles yet this season. However, he is a better pitcher on the road than he is at home. On the road, his ERA is just over 3.00, opponents have a worse batting average, and he does a good job keeping the ball in the yard. Bassitt has a tough matchup against the Orioles, but he should be able to have a decent game in this one. If he does, the Blue Jays will win this game.

The Blue Jays have to find a way to get some hits in this one. It sounds strange to say, but Corbin Burnes is having his worse month of the season. The Blue Jays have to take advantage of this. Burnes has not been able to strikeout the Blue Jays, which means Toronto should make plenty of contact. If the Blue Jays can turn that contact into hard contact, they will be able to pull off a win.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles have their ace on the mound in this game. Corbin Burnes has been able to dominate this season, but more importantly, he has been able to dominate the Blue Jays. Against the Blue Jays this year, Burnes has allowed just two runs through 13 innings pitched, and Toronto is batting just .213 off him. Burnes should have no problem shutting down this Blue Jays offense once again. If he can do that, the Orioles will win this game.

The Orioles are one of the better offenses in the MLB. They hit for a lot of power, and this game should be no different. Bassitt tends to give up some hits, and he does not get many whiffs. The Orioles are going to make plenty of contact in this game, they just have to make sure it is hard contact. Bassitt has allowed 25 hits in 21.2 innings this month, so he is giving up even more hits in July. If the Orioles can do some damage in this one, they will win this game.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this game. Corbin Burnes is going to be a frontrunner for AL Cy Young, and that will continue Tuesday night. I will take the Orioles to win this game straight up.

Final Blue Jays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-200)