Kevin Gausman takes to the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays as they face the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Giants prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Giants Projected Starters

Kevin Gausman vs. Jordan Hicks

Kevin Gausman (6-8) with a 4.64 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP

Last Start: Gausman went six innings in his previous start, giving up six hits and two walks. He would surrender two runs and take the loss to the Seattle Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Gausman is 5-3 in nine road starts with a 2.31 ERA and a .206 opponent batting average.

Jordan Hicks (4-5) with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Hicks went five innings in his previous start, giving up eight hits and two walks. He would surrender three runs in a loss to the Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Hicks is 2-2 in nine home starts with a 3.12 ERA and a .233 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Giants Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -102

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Giants

Time: 3:45 PM ET/ 12:45 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet/NBCSBA

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 26th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 22nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr leads the way. He is hitting .201 on the year with a .366 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 52 RBIs this year while scoring 44 times. Daulton Varsho is also driving in runs this year. He is hitting .197 on the year with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. He has also scored 42 times this year. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .218 this year with a .307 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs, 31 RBIs and 41 runs scored.

In the last week, Alejandro Kirk has been the best bat in the lineup. He is hitting .455 in the last week with four RBIs and a run scored. George Springer is scoring runs. He is hitting .263 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. He has scored five times. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Spencer Horwitz. He is hitting .444 this week with a .524 on-base percentage. He has two RBIs but has not scored a run.

Current members of the Blue Jays have 22 career at-bats against Jordan Hicks. Of the seven players to have an at-bats against him, only Daulton Varsho is without a hit, but he does have two walks. Danny Jansen has a hit in two at-bats. The hit is a home run and he has three RBIs. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero is two for four with two RIBs and a walk.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Matt Chapman is leading the way this year. He is hitting .241 on the year with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs. He is also getting on base at a .324 rate this year while scoring 59 runs and stealing eight bases. Heliiot Ramos is also having a solid year. He is hitting .302 on the year with a .372 on-base percentage. Ramos has 13 home runs and 42 RBIs while scoring 27 times. Thario Estrada also comes in having a solid year. He has hit .227 on the year but has nine home runs, 39 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

In the last week, Michael Conforto has been hitting well. He is hitting .250 in the last week with a home run and six RBIs He has also scored twice. Heliot Ramos continues his great year as well. He is hitting .333 this past week with two home runs and four RBIs. He has scored four times. Matt Chapman is also producing as of late. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs and five runs scored.

Current Giants have 55 career at-bats against Kevin Gausman. They have hit .255. Curt Casali has the most success. He is four for 11 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Patrick Bailey is the only other player with an RBI or extra-base hit, going one for two with a double and an RBI.

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick

While Kevin Gausman has been better on the road than at home, he has struggled this year. Jordan Hicks has been solid at home overall, and the Giants have the better offense. They also have the deeper offense, with multiple players hitting well in the last week. Take the Giants in this one.

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-116)