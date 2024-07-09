Yusei Kikuchi will take the mound for the Blue Jays in game one of this series with the Giants on Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Giants prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Giants Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Blake Snell

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) with a 4.12 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP

Last Start: Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Wednesday.

2024 Road Splits: Yusei Kikuchi has been solid on the road where he is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA and 1.61 WHIP

Blake Snell (0-3) with a 9.51 ERA with a 1.94 WHIP

Last Start: Blake Snell will be pitching in his first game since June 2nd where he went 4.2 innings giving up three runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in a no-decision.

2024 Home Splits: Blake Snell has had a rough year in general both on the road and at home where he is 0-2 wth a 7.71 ERA and 1.84 WHP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Giants Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +104

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Giants

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Toronto Blue Jays head to Oracle Park to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night, the pitching matchup between Yusei Kikuchi and Blake Snell tilts heavily in favor of the visiting team. Despite being on the road, the Blue Jays are poised to secure a victory in this interleague clash.

Yusei Kikuchi brings a 4-8 record with a respectable 4.12 ERA to the mound for Toronto. The left-hander has shown consistency and improvement throughout the season, as evidenced by his recent strong performance against the Houston Astros where he allowed only two runs over five innings. Kikuchi's ability to keep games close and eat up innings will be crucial for the Blue Jays in this matchup.

On the other side, Blake Snell has struggled mightily this season for the Giants. With a 0-3 record and an alarming 9.51 ERA, Snell has failed to find his footing in San Francisco. His inflated ERA suggests he's been hit hard and often, which bodes well for a Blue Jays lineup looking to break out on the road.

While the Giants have home-field advantage, their 44-47 record indicates they've had difficulties capitalizing on it. The Blue Jays, despite their own struggles with a 41-49 record, have an opportunity to exploit the Giants' vulnerable pitching.

Kikuchi's recent form and ability to limit damage will be key in neutralizing the Giants' offense. If he can hand over a lead to the Blue Jays' bullpen in the later innings, Toronto should be able to secure the win.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Francisco Giants prepare to host the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, all eyes will be on the pitching matchup between Blake Snell and Yusei Kikuchi. Despite Snell's rocky start to the season, there are compelling reasons to believe the Giants will emerge victorious in this interleague clash.

Blake Snell, the 2023 NL Cy Young Award winner, is set to make his return from the 15-day IL. While his current 0-3 record and 9.51 ERA are concerning, Snell's track record suggests he's due for a turnaround. His activation from the IL indicates he's healthy and ready to reclaim his dominant form. The home crowd at Oracle Park could provide the boost Snell needs to rediscover his Cy Young-caliber pitching.

On the other side, Yusei Kikuchi brings a 4-8 record and 4.12 ERA to the mound for the Blue Jays. While Kikuchi has been more consistent this season, his 4.03 ERA in interleague play shows vulnerability against National League opponents.

The Giants, with their 44-47 record, have a slight edge over the struggling Blue Jays (41-49). This home-field advantage could prove crucial in a tight contest. San Francisco's lineup will be eager to provide run support for Snell, potentially capitalizing on Kikuchi's tendency to allow home runs (1.31 HR/9).

Moreover, the Giants' bullpen could be the X-factor in this matchup. If Snell can keep the game close through the early innings, San Francisco's relief corps can step in to secure the win.

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays certainly aren't playing their best baseball right now but they will have a leg up with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound as the Giants send struggling Blake Snell to the mound after a stint on the 15-day DL. This could be a tall task for Snell to attempt to return to form. Kikuchi should be able to limit the bats of the Giants who have struggled mightily this season just enough so that the Blue Jays can give him the run support needed to get the win.

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays ML (+104), Over 7.5 (+100)