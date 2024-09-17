ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season is in its dog days and we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for Tuesday's upcoming slate. The Toronto Blue Jays (72-78) will visit the Texas Rangers (71-79) for the beginning of a three-game series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rangers prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Rangers Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt (RHP) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (RHP)

Chris Bassitt (10-13) with a 4.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 164 K, 163.0 IP

Last Start: 9/10 vs. NYM (W) – 6.0 IP, 1 ER, 8 K

2024 Road Splits: (3-6) with a 3.65 ERA, .261 OBA, 63 K, 66.2 IP

Nathan Eovaldi (11-8) with a 3.67 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 K, 152.0 IP

Last Start: 9/10 @ ARI (L) – 5.o IP, 4 ER, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: (7-3) with a 3.11 ERA, .193 OBA, 89 K, 89.2 K

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rangers Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +110

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 7.5 (-120)

Under: 7.5 (-102)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT

TV: Toronto SportsNet, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB.TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fifth in the American League East sitting 15 games back of the lead. At 7.5 games back of the AL Wild Card race as well, their campaign is almost written as they won't be making the Postseason this year. Still, they're doing everything they can to remain competitive and come into this series following a three-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals. As a team, they hit for .260 during the series and scored 14 runs, but it was their pitching that was more impressive in holding the Cardinals to modest totals from the plate. They're hoping to carry that same momentum into this series.

Chris Bassitt will make the start for his 30th appearance of the season. He's given up just four runs through two starts this month and he's notched 15 strikeouts in the process. He's been much more active pitching at home this season and his numbers definitely take a dip when he's in opposing ballparks. The Rangers bats have seriously cooled off, however, and if Bassitt is able to capitalize on their current downswing, he should be able to extend this winning streak to four games for Toronto as they try to close the season strong.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Texas Rangers are currently third in the American League West and sit 10.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. It's been a tough recent stretch for them, winning just one of their last six games and riding a three-game skid heading into this one. Both Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer had unsuccessful returns from the IL as they both dropped games to the Seattle Mariners. Texas was shut-out in their most recent game 0-7 and they'll be under some pressure to bounce back during this series at home.

Nathan Eovaldi with make his twenty-seventh start of the season as he tries to improve upon his positive record. Eovaldi was one of the core pitchers keeping this rotation together during a slew of injuries throughout the season, so he'll be determined to finish his season strong and build upon his 3-1 recent stretch of games. His 1.08 WHIP is his lowest mark since 2018 and he's done a tremendous job all season of getting himself out of jams and getting the defense off the field. He's 7-3 when pitching at home and he's their best option to open this series with a win.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Neither team will be playing for Postseason position here, but both clubs are determined to end the season on a positive note and build momentum for the offseason. The Toronto Blue Jays own this season series 3-0 and have outscored the Rangers 20-11. They last two meetings weren't particularly close, so the Blue Jays have all the confidence heading into this series.

We have to give the slight pitching advantage to the Rangers here for how impressive Nathan Eovaldi has been at home this season. His WHIP totals have been solid and if he's able to get in front of these Blue Jays' batters early, he should give his team the best chance to open with a win.

However, it's concerning to see the Rangers lose three straight and fail to score any runs in their most recent contest. It gives us pause to put money on them breaking this streak, so we have to side with the Blue Jays in this situation. They've won their last three consecutive games and haven't lost to Texas yet this season. Let's roll with those trends to continue.

Final Blue Jays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays ML (+110); Under 7.5 (-102)