Welcome back to our daily prediction and pick series as we turn our attentions towards this continuing series in the American League East. The Toronto Blue Jays (61-50) will take on the Boston Red Sox (57-52) for the second game of their series. Toronto took the win last night 7-3. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are third in the AL East and sit 7.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and will need to make up some ground to catch up in the division. Last night, they beat the Red Sox in a game that wasn't really close, marking their first win over Boston all season. They're hoping to replicate that result and get a leg up on this series. Jose Berrios (RHP) will be their starter.

The Boston Red Sox are fourth in the AL East and sit with a 10.5-game deficit of the lead. Going just 1-5 in their last six game, the Red Sox need to turn some things around and get going before it's too late. They were enjoying a nice home winning streak before dropping last night's game. They'll hope to win one back and even this series. John Schreiber (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+155)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-188)

Over (9.5): -110

Under (9.5): -110

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

TV: FOX Sports 1

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays saw an all-around great offensive performance last with their power hitting. They hit five home runs, which tied a season-high for them. Even Davis Schneider hit a home run for them in his first major league at-bat as Merrifield, Guerrero Jr., Varsho, and Chapman all left the yard as well. The deficit would have been much higher if they were able to put runners on base, but it's a great statement to make in their first win against the Sox.

Jose Berrios (8-7) will start with a 3.31 ERA through 130.1 innings of work. As a fixture in their starting rotation, Berrios has been able to hold his own this season and has gone 3-5 in his last five starts. He's had trouble walking batters early in games, so he need to dial it in early and be sharp if they want to see a similar performance to last night's.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Coming into last night's game, the Red Sox were 7-0 against the Blue Jays on the season and were looking for their fifth consecutive win at home. Pitcher James Paxton couldn't get going at all as he gave up a home run to Whit Merrifield on the very first pitch of the game. It was all downhill from there as the crowd and rest of the Red Sox bench couldn't get any momentum going. It's been a story for them this season as they've had trouble coming back from early deficits.

John Schreiber (1-1) will start with a 3.74 ERA through 21.2 innings pitched. He's not typically a starter, so expect this to be a bullpen game for the Red Sox pitching staff. They're hoping to utilize some different arms and provide new looks to the Blue Jays after their home run derby from last night. Schreiber made his last start two weeks ago and only gave up one run in a 7-1 win.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays should be confident coming into this one after their home run performance last night. While their bats may still be hot, John Schreiber could give the Red Sox a solid start at home. We may see a lower scoring affair this time around as the Red Sox will be bunkering down defensively. Let's take the under as this series continues to get interesting.

