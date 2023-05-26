The Toronto Blue Jays (26-25) visit the Minnesota Twins (26-24) for the first of a three-game series on Friday night. First pitch commences at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Blue Jays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Twins Odds

Toronto Bue Jays: -1.5 (+108)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-130)

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Twins

TV: Sportsnet, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 2-8 (Fifth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 23-28 (45%)

Over Record: 26-23-2 (53%)

Toronto looks to bounce back from a rough stretch of late tonight against Minnesota. The Blue Jays looked like one of the best teams in baseball after sweeping the Braves two weekends ago. However, they have since gone just 2-9 against the Yankees, Orioles, and Rays and dropped to last place in the AL East. While they still have a winning record, thus is life in the best division in baseball. Still, Toronto has a nice opportunity to bounce back tonight with their ace on the bump. That said, the Blue Jays need to find some consistency at the plate if they want to cover as road favorites. Scoring 20 runs in a single game against the Rays is fun but doesn’t mean much when you score just 10 for the rest of the series.

Righty Kevin Gausman (2-3) makes his 11th start of the season for the Blue Jays tonight. The 32-year-old has had a strong season thus far with a 3.14 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. He continues to operate as one of the premier strikeout pitchers in the game – ranking second in the league with 81 strikeouts while holding an 11.6 K/9. Gausman’s numbers are even more impressive when you take into account his two blow-up starts. He gave up eight runs in 3.1 innings against the Red Sox and seven runs in 4.2 innings against the Astros yet still holds stellar ratios. Aside from those two starts, he more than two runs just a single time and recorded five scoreless starts. He could be in line for a dominant start tonight against a Twins offense that strikes out at the highest rate in the majors.

After a brutally slow start tot he year, outfielder George Springer finds himself in the midst of an absolute heater. Over their last seven games, Springer holds a blistering .440 average. He’s racked up 20 total bases over that span in addition to driving in six runs and swiping two bags.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (First in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 26-24 (52%)

Over Record: 21-26-3 (45%)

Minnesota continues to hold a slim lead over the worst division in baseball despite a recent cold stretch. The Twins have lost three consecutive series and five of their last seven overall. While their record isn’t much to write home about, Minnesota maintains a +45 run differential – the fourth-highest mark in the American League. While the Twins boast a solid offense that ranks 12th in scoring, their identity revolves around the pitching staff. Despite a season-ending inhere to Tyler Mahle, the Twins boast one of the best staffs in the game. For the season, Minnesota ranks second in both ERA and WHIP while boasting the highest K/9 in the league. Consequently, they should fare well against an inconsistent Blue Jays lineup. However, they need to find some offense if they want to cover against Toronto’s ace.

Rookie Louie Varland (2-0) makes his sixth start of the season for the Twins tonight. The 25-year-old looked solid in limited action last season and has carried that over into this year. While the 4.18 ERA and 1.25 WHIP aren’t exceptional, Varland has pitched well – allowing more than three runs just once while recording quality starts in three of his first five outings. He’s looked especially dialed in during recent outings with just six runs allowed in his last 17.1 innings. With at least six strikeouts in 4/5 starts, Varland has proved his stuff is MLB-ready. While he hasn’t gone walkless yet, his ability to last deeper into games already bodes well for him for the rest of the year. That said, he faces arguably his toughest test of the season tonight against a star-studded Blue Jays lineup. Despite the names in their starting nine, Toronto has proved inconsistent this season and has eclipsed four runs just twice in their last 11 games.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays should be in a position to win with Gausman on the mound but considering how well Varland has looked for the Twins, the under is a safer play here.

Final Blue Jays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-106)