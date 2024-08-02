ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their three-game series with the New York Yankees on Saturday in the Bronx. We're taking the subway and sharing our MLB odds series while making a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Yankees Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Carlos Rodon

Jose Berrios (9-8) with a 3.93 ERA

Last Start: Berrios dominated in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing one earned run and six hits while striking out five in a win over the Texas Rangers.

2024 Road Splits: Berrios has struggled on the road, going 2-6 with a 4.99 ERA over 11 starts away from Rogers Centre.

Carlos Rodon (11-7) with a 4.34 ERA

Last Start: Rodon did well in his last outing, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out seven and walking one in a win over the Boston Red Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Rodon has been better at home, going 5-2 with a 3.61 ERA over eight starts at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +146

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: Sportsnet and YES Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are just about out of the playoff picture, coming into the weekend trailing the final wildcard spot by 10 games. Unfortunately, it has been a rough season for the Jays, and they have not been able to hit the ball consistently or field a good pitching staff. They still have one of the best superstars in the game, who will remain in Toronto for now.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. survived the trade deadline and will still be a member of the Blue Jays for the foreseeable future. Ultimately, he came into the weekend batting .311 with 21 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 62 runs. Guerrero has remained one of the best hitters in the game. Yet, it feels like he has not had much help from the rest of his lineup.

Bo Bichette is still hurt and has been one of the biggest disappointments this season. Unfortunately, he has not been good and has struggled all season. George Springer is getting up there in age. Also, he is hitting just .229 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs, and 53 runs. Daulton Varsho has also struggled to hit the baseball, batting just .199 with 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 51 runs. Ultimately, he needs to make more contact.

Berrios has just a quality start in two of his past six outings. Yet, one of them happened against the Yankees on June 27. Berrios is now 3-5 with a 4.77 ERA over 10 games against the Yankees in his career. When he finishes this outing, he will turn it over to a bullpen that has struggled this season, being the second-worst in baseball. Chad Green is the closer on the Jays for now, posting a record of 3-2 with a 1.67 ERA while converting all seven save chances.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero can clobber the baseball and Springer and Varsho can get on base. Then, they need Berrios to hit his spots and avoid making critical mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees came into the weekend engaged in a tie with the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East. Amazingly, they have kept pace with great hitting and pitching all season. The Yanks also have one of the best hitters in baseball who might win the MVP award again.

Aaron Judge came into the weekend batting .316 with 39 home runs, 99 RBIs, and 84 runs. Remarkably, he may challenge his own record for home runs in a season in the AL. Juan Soto has been one of the best additions to any roster this season. So far, he is hitting .309 with 27 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 89 runs. Alex Verdugo has been a solid player this season. He is batting .239 with 10 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 52 runs. Giancarlo Stanton is back after a stay on the injury list. Now, he expects to batter the baseball.

Rodon has been efficient lately, notching a quality start in two consecutive outings. However, he is 1-2 with a 5.01 ERA over six starts against the Jays. When Rodon comes out of the game, he will turn the ball over to a bullpen that is sixth in baseball in team ERA. Clay Holmes has been inconsistent as the closer, going 2-4 with a 2.82 ERA and 22 saves in 30 chances.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their dangerous lineup can take Berrios to the limit. Next, they need Rodon to be effective and avoid long innings.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Jays and Yankees have split 10 games this season, with the Yanks taking two of three at home to start the season. However, the Blue Jays are 6-4 against the run line against the Yankees. But the Blue Jays also came into the weekend with a 51-58 mark against the run line, while the Yankees were 59-51. The Blue Jays were 33-22 against the run line on the road, while the Yanks were 23-27. Consequently, we believe the Jays to compete in this game. Whether they win is another story, but we see the Blue Jays covering the spread on the road.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays +1.5 (-140)