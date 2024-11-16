ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues seek revenge against the Boston Bruins after a comeback victory on Tuesday night. The Blues entered the third period with a 2-0 lead, but the Bruins stormed back with three goals for the victory. The remaining players for the Blues from 2019 won't have a problem with the comeback victory, as they'll always have the pleasure of walking into TD Garden and thinking back on the memories from their Stanley Cup run. The Blues went on the road to Boston for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals and stole the series victory. The Bruins may have taken that loss personally, as they've won six of eight regular season games since that night in Boston. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Bruins prediction and pick.

Here are the Blues-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Bruins Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline: +175

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Blues vs. Bruins

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: NESN, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues' offense hasn't been clicking on all cylinders, but they could wake up against the Bruins if Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo are still in their slumbers. It reached a point with Korpisalo where it seemed like Montgomery was afraid to put him out there, as every game he played became a disaster. It's safe to say that the Bruins are dearly missing their former tandem of Swayman and Linus Ullmark. The Bruins goalies have a combined 3.39 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage, a far cry from their past seasons' success. Korpisalo has turned his game around nicely since the early struggles, owning a better goals-against average and save percentage with a .272 GAA and .900 save %.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The sky is falling for the Bruins and their fans as people speculate whether Jim Montgomery should be fired or if they need to have a firesale of expiring contracts to improve their pipeline. The Bruins have always done their best to be a contending team in the Eastern Conference, which makes it hard to believe they'll throw in the towel this season. Their recent form doesn't give much reason to want to go through with the throwing-in-the-towel plan, as they've won four of their last seven and had an overtime loss mixed in. The Blues haven't been in the best form, as they've lost four in a row and seven of their past nine.

One of the Bruins' most significant problems this season has been their inability to stay out of the penalty box and their abysmal play on the penalty kill. It doesn't help when Nikita Zadorov, the player they brought in to fill a penalty-killing role, was averaging a minor penalty per game at one point this season. The Blues don't play a style that draws many penalties, and when they do, their offense has just a 14.6% powerplay rate.

Final Blues-Bruins Prediction & Pick

It's hard to back a Blues team that has lost four games in a row, but it's important to look at the last ten games as a sample size. They've beaten the Toronto Maple Leafs twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning once, and they are arguably better than the Bruins this season. The Blues had the Bruins on the ropes earlier this week, and there's no reason to believe they can't do it again at these odds.

Final Blues-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+175)