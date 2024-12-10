ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues lost a high-intensity game against the Edmonton Oilers their last time out and continue their Western Canadian road trip with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks have gotten things back on the right track by climbing to third in the Pacific Division, while the Blues are narrowing the gap in the Central Division since hiring Jim Montgomery. The Blues won two of three meetings between these teams last season, which was impressive considering how good the Canucks were in 2023-24. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Canucks prediction and pick.

Here are the Blues-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Canucks Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline: +140

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -165

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blues vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues won four of six games since hiring Jim Montgomery, and their loss against the Oilers on Saturday night wasn't anyone's fault. The team entered the game as heavy underdogs, and with last offseason's events where the Blues stole Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, it was no surprise that the Oilers came ready to play. Regardless, over this stretch, the Blues have massive wins against the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and Winnipeg Jets. If the Blues keep beating the league's top teams, they can make a Cinderella run with Montgomery at the helm.

In bad news for Blues fans and Canadian hockey fans for the Four Nations Faceoff, Jordan Binnington has been having a rough stretch of play. The Blues' starting goaltender has allowed three or more goals in three straight starts, while Joel Hofer allowed one goal in a 4-1 win over the Jets. Montgomery could start leaning on Hofer more if these trends continue, which would be smart.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks also dropped their most recent game to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they had won five of seven games prior. One of their losses was also in overtime, which gives them a 5-2-1 record over their last eight games, which explains their rise in the Pacific Division standings. The issue is that the Canucks have beaten non-playoff teams over this stretch, which means this game could tell us plenty about both teams' futures.

Is this the night that Thatcher Demko finally returns to the crease for the Canucks. Demko has been out of the lineup since the start of the year with a lingering injury that the Canucks were trying to remedy. It kept him out of games in last season's playoff run, and Vancouver hoped they could bridge the gap without him and remain in contention. The plan worked as Demko returned in the thick of the playoff race. Demko was a star for the Canucks last season, owning a 35-14-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Final Blues-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Demko will attempt to shake some of the rust off, and the Blues offense has been trending upward in the new system. The Blues will want to bounce back and prove they are a playoff contender, while the Canucks don't do well against teams with that designation. Take the Blues to add another massive win to their recent resume in this game.

Final Blues-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (+140)