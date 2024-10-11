ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights will face off in a battle of two unbeaten teams. The Blues defeated the San Jose Sharks 24 hours ago in the home opener at the Shark Tank, while the Golden Knights won their home opener on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a prediction and pick for Blues-Golden Knights.

Here are the Blues-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Golden Knights Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +162

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Blues vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: SCRIPPS, Bally Sports Network, Sportsnet 360

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The St. Louis Blues are 2-0 to start the season after back-to-back comeback victories over the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks. The Blues went behind 4-1 to the Sharks entering the third period, but the Sharks' goaltending issues presented plenty of optimism that the Blues could rally. Radek Faksa scored three minutes into the period, and Ryan Suter closed the gap to one with 14 minutes remaining. They nearly fell short, but Justin Faulk tied the game with less than a minute remaining and captain Brayden Schenn scored the winner in overtime.

The Golden Knights could give Ilya Samsonov the start in this game. Vegas' newest backup goaltender had a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He lost his starting job in the postseason but returned in Game 7 to take the blame with a couple of costly goals. Samsonov could achieve more success behind the Golden Knights' defense, but until we see that, he's a concern for Vegas.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights had a highly efficient game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. Vegas had just 21 shots but won their first game of the season 8-4. The Golden Knights' offense was a question mark after losing Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson in the offseason. Still, Ivan Barbashev slid into that role with two goals in the opener. Victor Olofsson was another savvy addition in the offseason by Kelly McCrimmon. Olofsson added two goals: a glimpse into the ceiling many expected him to show with the Buffalo Sabres. Olofsson is purely a scorer, owning an elite shot, and he could be in his best position to succeed with the Golden Knights.

Final Blues-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Blues have gone through two emotional games to begin the season. They fell behind early to Seattle in the opener but stormed back with three unanswered goals to steal the win. They had an identical effort against the Sharks, scoring four unanswered goals in the third period and overtime. St. Louis will now have to get up for another matchup 24 hours later against a much better team. It feels like a perfect letdown spot for St. Louis in this game as they ride the emotions of those two comeback victories.

The Golden Knights won two of three games against the Blues last season and five of the past seven. We'll hope that the Golden Knights start Adin Hill in this game, as he gives us a better chance of hitting the bet. Take the Golden Knights to hand the Blues the season's first loss

Final Blues-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights ML (-196)