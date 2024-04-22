A lot of online speculation is that Bluey fans think the popular show is ending. But don't be blue about it.
This stems from the highly emotional The Sign season finale for Season 3 and a surprise episode on Sunday. Speaking of signs, it seems to indicate to some fans that it's a sign that it's a wrap on Bluey and the gang.
Why is that? Well, (spoiler alerts ahead) PEOPLE reports the 27-minute episode for The Sign was one indicator for many. After all, series finales often can be longer than typical episodes. In Bluey's case, an episode typically runs for 7 minutes.
Also, the finale was just so emotional. The family was about to sell their home. Ultimately, with Bandit knocking down the For Sale sign, they decided to stay.
The Surprise episode, which follows the supposed finale, ends with a grown-up Bluey visiting Bandit and Chili in their old household with a child. This basically shoots viewers into the very distant future, making it feel like the last two episodes put a nice stamp on the series.
Social media spreads rumors of Bluey series ending
Fans on social media are letting loose their fears about whether it's the end of the entire series.
One user wrote, “For a show that isn't ending, the last two eps sure FELT like a series finale + epilogue.”
For a show that isn't ending, the last two eps sure FELT like a series finale + epilogue #bluey #blueytwt pic.twitter.com/wdcQd1iNGC
— Radian Writes (@radianwrites) April 21, 2024
Another X user posted, “Say it ain't so! Is Bluey Really Ending? Why Fans Are Worried After ‘The Sign.'”
Say it ain't so! #BlueyEnding #TheSignEpisode #Bluey
Is Bluey Really Ending? Why Fans Are Worried After “The Sign” 👇https://t.co/O1N2TWwtP9
— Den Of Geek UK (@denofgeek) April 19, 2024
Networks are speculating on the end, too. Today posted, “Is Bluey ending? Fans say bonus episode Surprise feels like an epilogue.”
Is ‘Bluey’ ending? Fans say bonus episode ‘Surprise’ feels like an ‘epilogue.' https://t.co/0QsVhMRb9g
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 21, 2024
Bluey is the first cartoon that I've seen that has set up the perfect ending imaginable for it, isn't ending and for which I am perfectly okay with and even glad about.
Normally I'd say to any other show that it's the perfect high note to end on…but not with Bluey. https://t.co/X4Z49R8A59
— 🌲✈GFFan🇨🇦💫 (@forever_gf618) April 22, 2024
It also has viewers speculating who the father of Bluey's future child is.
Who's the father..?🤔#Bluey #Blueysurprise #blueytwt pic.twitter.com/SdAZHIY2Ko
— Pik 💙 Comms Open (3/8) (@pikchan_13) April 21, 2024
All this said fans should fear not.
Producer Sam Moor told the BBC a little while back that the show is not ending.
“No, it's not the end for Bluey,” she said. “I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you.”
She added, “We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next.”
The producer said about The Sign, the episode that had everyone in an emotional frenzy, “The team worked really hard to get that one out. Everybody put all their love and effort into it.”
It would be weird to stop Bluey at this point when the show is at the pinnacle of success. It's relatable to kids and parents and is regularly at the top of the Nielson streaming Top 10. Variety reported it crossed one billion minutes watched, with 1.4 billion last July.
So, though the final two episodes of Bluey Season 3 do seem like a fitting ending, there's more to come. Fans should be able to rest easy and not be blue knowing their favorite animated series is not coming to a close—despite the rumors.