The Indiana Fever tipped off the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday with a resounding 93-58 win against the Chicago Sky. It was the start of Fever star Caitlin Clark’s second season in the WNBA, as well as the Fever debut of DeWanna Bonner whom the team signed as a free agent in the offseason.

DeWanna Bonner may not have filled up the stat sheet in her Fever debut against the Sky, but after the game Caitlin Clark made sure to give her well-deserved praise for a milestone she reached.

“She deserves it. She’s one the best players that’s ever played the game,” Clark said. “Not only a great person, a great basketball player, really great leader for our team. I feel lucky enough to learn from her every single day,” Clark said.

The milestone that Bonner reached against the Sky was passing WNBA legend Tina Thompson for third place on the league’s all-time scoring list. Clark admitted that the Fever were intentionally looking for Bonner so she could make history.

“We were hunting her. They were making it hard on us, we were trying to get switches and everything, but we finally got it at the free-throw line,” Clark continued. “It was pretty crazy, and let the fans cheer for her, it was awesome.”

With the milestone, Bonner reached 7,489 career points. She is only 207 points behind Tina Charles who is in second place. Charles is still playing, having signed with the Connecticut Sun in the offseason, and now in her 13th year in the WNBA.

Against the Sky, Bonner finished with seven points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field. She also added three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Clark finished with a triple double of 20 points, ten rebounds and ten assists. She also added two steals while shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-8 from the three-point line.