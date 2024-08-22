Scottie Scheffler appeared in be in pain during the opening round of the BMW Championship on Thursday. Scheffler was seemingly dealing with a back issue which led to speculation that he suffered an injury during the tournament. However, the 28-year-old shut down any concern following the first round, via NUCLR GOLF on X, formerly Twitter.

“Post round, Scottie Scheffler says he woke up with a sore back Thursday morning. He added that he didn’t tweak it during round 1 and expects his back to be fine,” NUCLR GOLF reports.

Scheffler is currently No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. He is arguably the most talented golfer in the world right now. Scheffler has found a way to emerge as one of the more consistent players on the PGA Tour.

He had a respectable first round, finishing with a score of -1. Scheffler is tied for 14th as a result. Keegan Bradley leads the way as of this story's writing with a score of -6. All that matters for the first two rounds is making the cut, though.

Scottie Scheffler playing well despite back concern

Scheffler's sore back clearly did not impact him too much given his quality start to the BMW Championship. He is looking for yet another victory in what has been a historic year for Scheffler.

The BMW Championship is an exciting event. It is played at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado. There is plenty of competition this year but Scheffler projects to have a legitimate opportunity to earn a victory.

Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion. Additionally, he has won the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship. The No. 1 player in the world seems to play at a higher level on the big stages. The BMW Championship will provide pressure situations, but Scottie Scheffler will likely find a way to perform well nonetheless.