ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads to Castle Rock, Colorado for the BMW Championship! This post will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a BMW Championship prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the event.

We are officially down to 50 golfers for the PGA Tour season. The BMW Championship is the second-to-last weekend for the season, and only the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points will advance to the final weekend. Viktor Hovland was able to win this event last season, but it was at a different course. Nonetheless, Hovland came away with a win by two strokes.

Castle Pines Golf Club will host the event this year, and it is in the mountains of Colorado. The yardage at this course comes in over 8,000. However, taking in the elevation of Colorado, the course will play much shorter than that. Dog legs and difficult approach shots make this course tough for the golfers. Each golfer will have to be strategic in their club selection, and be able to hit their greens in regulation. They will also have to adjust nicely to the elevation changes and the ball flight because of it.

Here are the BMW Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

BMW Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler: +330

Xander Schauffele: +550

Rory McIlroy: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Hideki Matsuyama: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Ludvig Aberg: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Wyndham Clark: +3000

Tony Finau: +3300

Sam Burns: +3500

Billy Horschel: +4000

Justin Thomas: +4000

Corey Connors: +4000

Russell Henley: +4000

How to watch the BMW Championship

Time: 10:35 AM ET/ 7:35 AM PT

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: Peacock

BMW Championship favorite picks

Scottie Scheffler: Once again, Scheffler is a favorite pick to win a PGA Tour event. Scheffler came in fourth place at the FedEx St. Jude Championship last weekend, and it was one of his bad weekends. Scheffler is one of the best ball strikers on tour, and he needs to strike it well here. It will be interesting to see how he plays this course, but if he can hit his greens, and give himself birdie chances, Scheffler will once again finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele came in second last weekend. That should come as no surprise as Schauffele is constantly finishing in the top five. Schauffele is excellent with his irons, and he gives himself good looks at the pin a lot of his shots. If he gets in trouble, he is one of the best at getting himself out of it. Schauffele is also one of the better putters on tour. As long as he sinks his putts, Schauffele will win this event.

Viktor Hovland: Hovland played extremely well in the playoffs last year, and he started this year off with an great finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Hovland rocketed himself up the FedEx Cup leaderboard with his T2 finish last weekend, which is something he really needed. Hovland played his best golf in the playoffs last season, and this year seems no different. He has to be a lot better around the green with his bunker and chip shots, but if he can hit some greens in regulation, Hovland will finish towards the top of this leaderboard.

BMW Championship sleeper picks

Wyndham Clark: Clark started the season off really well, but slowed down as they got in the thick of the season. Clark played really well at the Olympics, and he was able to finish seventh at the St. Jude Championship. The best part of Clark's game is his putting. However, he needs to hit his irons much better. Iron play is going to be extremely important at Castle Pines, so if Clark can strike them well, he will have another good weekend.

Sam Burns: Burns finished T5 at the St. Jude Championship, and he also had a T12 finish at the 3M Open before that. Burns has seven total top 10 finishes on the season, as well. Burns' approach shots could use some improvement, but he does everything else well enough to warrant some confidence in his abilities to win. If Burns plays as he did last weekend, he will make a lot of money at the BMW Championship.

Denny McCarthy: McCarthy is 30th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he has some work to do if he wants to advance to the Tour Championship. He entered last weekend just barely inside the top 50, as well. If McCarthy does not play well, he is in danger of not making it past this round of the playoffs. McCarthy has an incredible putter, but his tee shots have kept him from being as successful as he wants to be. If McCarthy can do a better job off the tee, he will win be able to finish towards the top of this leaderboard.

Final BMW Championship prediction and pick

This is when it gets fun on the PGA Tour. Everyone plays their best golf in the playoffs, and anything can happen. I really do think Scheffler and Schauffele will finish in the top five. As for a winner, I am going to take Sam Burns. He showed last weekend he has what it takes to win.

Final BMW Championship prediction and pick: Sam Burns (+3500)