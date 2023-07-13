Disney CEO Bob Iger recently weighed in on the SAG-AFTRA strike that just kicked off, and his comments about the demands have sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Speaking to CNBC in a wide-ranging conversation, Iger, who recently re-upped his deal with Disney to remain CEO through 2026, claimed that the demands coming from unions like SAG are “not realistic.”

“We managed as an industry to negotiate a very good deal with the Directors Guild [of America] that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business,” Iger said.

He continued by claiming, “We wanted to do the same thing with the writers [WGA] and we'd like to do the same thing with the actors.”

However, while the intention is there, Iger said, “There's a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic and they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous.”

When asked about how SAG and the WGA are not being realistic, Iger said, “I can't answer that question.”

He would continue, “I respect their right and their desire to get as much as they possibly can in compensation for their people. You know, I completely respect that. I've been around long enough to understand that dynamic and to appreciate it. But you also have to be realistic about the business environment and what this business can deliver. It is and has been a great business for all of these people and it will continue to be even through disruptive times. But, you know, being realistic, is imperative here.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later on, Bob Iger claimed that the strikes will have a “very, very damaging effect on the whole business.”

Maybe he's right, but Twitter has netted a lot of reactions to Iger's comments.

“Newsflash, Bob. You started it,” said one Twitter user.

Another pointed out Iger's salary and said, “He doesn't need 24 million a year plus massive bonuses.”

“Do better, Bob,” another said.

Though not all were anti-Iger in this case. One Twitter user said, “I agree with Bob! It's a changing world, one is lucky to even work in an honest way! I want more money from my employer but that's the ‘Russ ego' at work,… all about me, me and me first!”