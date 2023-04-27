It has been a Transformers-filled day with the trailer drop for Rise of the Beasts, but Paramount has revealed two A-listers who are starring in the upcoming animated origin movie.

Perhaps Paramount felt the pressure with it being the last day of CinemaCon and their panel being one of the last, but they dropped the huge news that Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry will voice young versions of Optimus Prime and Megatron respectively.

This news comes soon after Collider’s exclusive revealed that the film was going to be a prequel original film with young Optimus Prime and Megatron. Getting two A-list talents like Hemsworth and Henry is a huge get for Paramount. Collider also reported that the animated films could lead to a trilogy, so perhaps Hemsworth and Henry could be in for the long haul.

Both Chris Hemsworth and Bryan Tyree Henry are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Hemsworth had a busy 2022 between Spiderhead and Thor: Love and Thunder, and Extraction 2 will hit Netflix this summer. In addition to that, he’ll appear in Furiosa next year. Henry is coming off an Academy Award-nominated performance in Causeway for Apple TV+ and also dipped his toe into the action genre in Bullet Train where he played the Thomas the Train-obsessed brother of Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He was also recently heard in The Magician’s Elephant. He’ll also be heard once again in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse this summer and will appear in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire next year.

The animated Transformers film is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.