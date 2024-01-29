He's a royally good actor, so it makes sense.

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk got a big surprise when he discovered he was related to royalty. Specifically, King Charles.

He will appear in Tuesday's episode of Finding Your Roots, where the star finds out the news, Entertainment Weekly reports. Apparently, they're 11th cousins. In the episode, they trace his roots five generations back.

Bob Odenkirk discovers he's related to King Charles

To give you a glimpse of what's to come, a clip emerged of the actor's reaction to discovering the news.

“That's wild,” Odenkirk said. “I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that. You know, I feel like it's a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we've gone to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road.”

“Guess what. You and King Charles the 3rd are 11th cousins,” host Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals to him.

The actor begins to laugh. “Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that,” he said.

In the episode, the relationship is elaborated more than just in this little segment. Gates mentions that he's related to the Duke of Plön and other European royal families.

The host asks, “How does this make you feel?” Bob replies, “Like I'm part of history.”

It should be interesting to hear more about the royal connection to the iconic Breaking Bad star.

Be sure to watch Bob Odenkirk in Finding Your Roots on PBS Tuesday at 8 pm.