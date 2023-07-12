Bob Odenkirk got yet another Emmy nomination for the latest season of Better Call Saul, and the actor gave his honest reaction to the nomination.

“This guy looks pretty beat up… BUT, HOORAY! and THANK YOU to everyone who enjoyed Better Call Saul, and for this Nom[ination],” Odenkirk said in a quote tweet of his Emmy nomination. “We all cared SO MUCH everyday we made this show.”

Amid the WGA writers' strike, Odenkirk took a moment to credit the writers: “It starts with the WRITING and I'm so thankful Peter Gould and Gordon Smith are nominated. RHEA [Seehorn] being nominated makes my day, my year. The show being noticed, well, [is] a dream come true. Grateful.”

Better Call Saul is the highly-successful Breaking Bad spinoff series that follows the titular character's adventures. Odenkirk reprises the role of Saul Goodman and was a mainstay through all six seasons of the show. Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn both stuck around for the entire series, but other actors such as Giancarlo Esposito and Tony Dalton came along at various points in the show's run. The sixth and final season ended on August 15, 2022.

Bob Odenkirk is widely associated with his role as Saul Goodman, but he's been expanding his portfolio in recent years. He starred in Steven Speilberg's drama The Post in 2017 and also starred in Greta Gerwig's Little Women in 2019. 2021 saw his biggest career turn yet — he played a Liam Neeson-like action hero in Nobody. Recently, Odenkirk guest starred in an episode of the highly-popular series, The Bear.