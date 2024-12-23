Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty has been the key factor in every football game this season, and that thought is the same goes for Penn State head coach James Franklin. Ahead of their matchup at the Fiesta Bowl, the Broncos running back has had a historic season. He's rushed 344 times for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns. The first and second categories lead the nation, while the 29 touchdowns are the best in the Mountain West Conference.

Not to mention, Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy race, which sent fans across college football into a haze. However, Franklin emphasized Jeanty's impact and how it's been felt from the beginning to the end of the game.

“It all starts and revolves around Jeanty,” Franklin said via Daniel Gallen on X. “In any other year, I think the guy wins the Heisman, and you can make the argument that he should have won it this year.

“It starts and ends with the running back.”

Franklin said it best: it starts and ends with Jeanty. By his rushing numbers and the Broncos' offensive attack, that sentiment holds true. Although quarterback Maddux Madsen is solid in his own right, having Jeanty is an easy way to establish an offense. While Penn State has one of the top rushing defenses in the country, the Broncos could ride their Heisman finalist to the finish line.

James Franklin will prepare for a Boise State football masterclass from Ashton Jeanty

The sixth-best defense in the country might be too much to handle for Boise State. However, Jeanty has had defenses stacking the box every game. They know what's coming but can't stop it. Not to mention, the Broncos squared off against No. 1 Oregon, another Big 10 team. Jeanty had 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns in that game. While people have dismissed the lack of competition, he went off.

While the Ducks are known for an elite offense, taking the No. 1 team down to the wire is beyond impressive. Although the Fiesta Bowl is on a neutral site, Jeanty could be in line for a big game. However, the Broncos haven't faced a defensive coach like Franklin this season. Plus, Abdul Carter on the edge can split the gaps and limit the rushing attack.

Still, Jeanty's historic season could continue, even with an anticipated Nittany Lions defense. They'll respect Jeanty and treat him as a top opponent. Franklin won't let up, as the Fiesta Bowl should be an exciting game after the Nittany Lions eliminated SMU convincingly in the first round.