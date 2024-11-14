Boise State football continues to ramp up Ashton Jeanty's Heisman Trophy winning chances. The running back, however, is already thinking about his hopeful NFL destination.

The native of Frisco, Texas grew up near the Dallas Cowboys. He told the Kickin' It With Dee podcast Wednesday that's exactly who he hopes takes him in via the 2025 NFL Draft.

“If I can script it – my family’s all in Texas. All of the connections, all of the relationships, I just feel that would be the perfect city to play in,” Jeanty said.

Jeanty is the national leader in two of the three major rushing categories. He's racked up 1,734 yards and has scored 23 times to lead every collegiate running back. Only Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks has carried the football more than Jeanty.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty has delivered four 200-yard performances this season. He gashed Nevada for 209 yards last Saturday in the narrow 28-21 Broncos win on the blue turf. Jeanty proved he can even dominate against Power 4 competition. He compiled 192 yards and scored three times against top-ranked Oregon earlier in the season — which was Boise State's lone loss for the 2024 campaign.

The junior runs with fury and physicality. Jeanty is labeled as the top RB available for this upcoming class by multiple draft experts.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty looks perfect for Cowboys

Jeanty's words have got to grab the Cowboys' attention. The Dallas front office and coaching staff, in turn, must love the fact one of the nation's best college football players wants to embrace the star on the helmet. Jeanty looks greatly needed already in the Cowboys' backfield.

Dallas is struggling with establishing the ground attack. The franchise is next-to-last at 31st overall in rushing yards and touchdowns. Worse, not a single Cowboys player has scaled 100 rushing yards in a single game. Even leading rusher Rico Dowdle and former rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott haven't surpassed 100.

Dallas looks bound to have enough financial room to bring in Jeanty for 2025. Both veteran RBs are on one-year contracts. Dallas likely has to hit the reset button for its backfield and allow both players to walk via free agency.

Jeanty is fully capable of reinstalling enthusiasm for a restless fanbase. He starred for Lone Star High on Fridays, located 40 minutes north of AT&T Stadium. The Rangers' standout established himself as a four-star prospect and a top 50 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports. His presence brings forth a potentially massive Frisco and local following for a Cowboys fanbase needing renewed energy.

Jeanty's Broncos have a huge showdown with 6-3 San Jose State. Jeanty will walk into CEFCU Stadium hearing the Heisman chatter. Perhaps the Cowboys will send a scout trekking to California's Silicon Valley to check out the CFB star who hopes to play for Dallas.