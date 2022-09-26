Boise State football QB Hank Bachmeier makes shocking decision after Tim Plough firing

Boise State football has had quite the week. After back-to-back wins in which the program scored 30-plus points, they took a massive step back, mustering just 10 points and 177 total yards of offense in a disappointing loss to UTEP. It was an unacceptable performance, one that cost ex-Boise State football offensive coordinator Tim Plough his job. Plough was fired by the university less than 24 hours after the loss.

Now, quarterback Hank Bachmeier made this shocking decision after the Plough firing, as reported by B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News.

“Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier intends to enter the transfer portal, sources confirmed to Bronco Nation News early Monday morning.”

Boise State football opted to replace Tim Plough with longtime NFL offensive play-caller Dirk Koetter. However, Broncos quarterback Hank Bachmeier apparently didn’t want to stick around, as he decided to enter the transfer portal.

The senior quarterback has thrown for 497 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions in four games played. As noted by Rains, since the Broncos signal-caller only appeared in four games, he’ll be able to redshirt the season and get the year back.

Bachmeier will have two years of eligibility for wherever he decides to take his talents. Meanwhile, the Broncos will have to navigate the remainder of the 2022 season without their starting quarterback from 2021.

It’s a critical point in the tenure of head coach Andy Avalos, as the second-year head coach has had his squad sitting at 2-2 in each of his first two campaigns.

Needless to say, all eyes will be on Boise State football over the next few weeks.