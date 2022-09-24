Rumor: Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football future could be on the line in SEC clash with Missouri

Bryan Harsin is on thin ice heading into Auburn Football’s SEC clash with Missouri. According to the latest rumors from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Harsin could be fired if his Tigers squad doesn’t pull off a win over Missouri.

Could Bryan Harsin be entering his last game as Auburn's head coach?@BruceFeldmanCFB says that he could be fired if the Tigers fall to Missouri Saturday. 🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/nZgzS5irys — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) September 24, 2022

Feldman reports the following: “If they get beat today by Missouri, I’m told there’s a really good chance they could pull the plug on Harsin as early as tomorrow.” Wow. Bryan Harsin’s Auburn football seat appears to be very hot ahead of their SEC clash with Missouri.

A second-year head coach, Harsin has been unable to replicate the success of former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn, who enjoyed eight straight winning seasons before he was fired in December of 2020.

To make matters worse, Feldman reports that the higher-ups at Auburn didn’t want Harsin hired- and the athletic director who made the call to bring him in is no longer at the university.

That means that Bryan Harsin no longer has the backing he likely once had. Plus, the results have, unfortunately, been mediocre at best.

Auburn football has been the worst recruiting program in the SEC- and the current squad is coming off of a 41-12 beatdown at the hands of Penn State last week.

Of course, parting ways with Harsin won’t be cheap for the Tigers, who would have to eat as much as $15.3 million on a potential buyout of the head coach, just two years after they had to cough up $21.4 million to Malzahn.

For Bryan Harsin’s sake, Auburn football had better put a good product on the field against Missouri.