On Saturday night, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty delivered another electrifying performance, leading the Broncos to a commanding 42-21 victory over San Jose State. Jeanty, a Heisman hopeful, carried the ball 32 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns, breaking Boise State’s single-season rushing record. The standout junior now sits at 1,893 rushing yards on the season, cementing his place in the school’s history books while boosting his NFL Draft stock.

Jeanty’s record-breaking night was highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, which not only put him over 100 yards for the game but also secured his spot as Boise State’s all-time leader in single-season rushing yards. His dominance on the ground has been a key factor in the Broncos’ success this season, propelling them to a 9-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark in Mountain West Conference play.

Boise State didn’t start smoothly, as San Jose State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. A failed fake field goal attempt and a fumble on a kickoff return put the Broncos in a tough position, but their defense stepped up to shift the momentum. Ty Benefield’s interception late in the second quarter set the stage for a 92-yard scoring drive, capped by quarterback Maddux Madsen’s four-yard rushing touchdown. Jeanty added a two-yard score just before halftime, tying the game at 14-14.

Ashton Jeanty continues to shine for Boise State, and building his NFL Draft stock

San Jose State regained the lead early in the third quarter, but Boise State quickly responded. Madsen connected with Matt Lauter for a 17-yard touchdown to tie the game again. Benefield forced a fumble on the Spartans’ next possession, and Jeanty capitalized with his record-breaking touchdown run to give Boise State its first lead of the game.

The Broncos’ defense continued to dominate in the second half, forcing four turnovers in total, including a 70-yard pick-six by Davon Banks in the fourth quarter. Ahmed Hassanein recovered a fumble during a Spartans trick-play attempt, setting the tone for Boise State’s strong finish. Jeanty added his third touchdown of the night on a late drive, putting the game out of reach.

With the win, Boise State remains undefeated in conference play and strengthens its case for a top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. However, the team faces a tough road test at Wyoming on November 23. For Jeanty, his record-breaking season and consistent performances continue to draw attention from NFL scouts, making him a player to watch as the season progresses. San Jose State, now 6-4, will look to rebound against UNLV on November 22 as they aim for a strong finish to their season.