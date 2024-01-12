The wild, wild, world of the Mountain West Conference marches on as the Boise State Broncos make a trip to Reno to take on the Nevada Wolfpack. It is about that time to check out our College Basketball odds series where our Boise State-Nevada prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play with a big-time victory over a ranked Colorado State squad, the Broncos improved to 11-4 overall and now have won three-straight games total. With a flawless 2-0 start to conference play, could this team be a genuine contender within the Mountain West when the season is all but said and done?

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are also among the frontrunners in the conference with a fantastic 15-1 mark. Having not lost in more than a month they fell short in a contest with Drake on Dec. 9th, the Wolfpack have won eight-straight games and don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. With the home-crowd expected to be at a roaring pitch for this one, can the Wolfpack take firm control of this conference race?

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-Nevada Odds

Boise State: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

Nevada: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boise State vs. Nevada

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

Luckily enough, the Broncos were able to avoid a sluggish shooting performance to defeat Colorado State and officially put themselves in the running as one of the conference's elite squads. Overall, Boise State shoots 45.9% from the floor but was only able to accumulate a lousy 38.9% mark in their win over the Rams. While a ferocious and suffocating defensive effort was the reason why the Broncos were able to come out victorious, there is no question that Boise State will need to step things up in a big way offensively by looking for high-percentage shots and finding ways to achieve consistent scoring.

Despite the shooting struggles in the first half, the Broncos did happen to have five players finish the game with double-digit scoring performances which is certainly an encouraging aspect of this team moving forward. Still, the bread and butter of this team is a defense that is ranked as the 33rd-best unit in points allowed per possession. Even if Boise State's shooting ways grow cold, they should be able to find solace by falling back on their outstanding defensive play.

Why Nevada Will Cover The Spread

Possibly one of the more underrated teams throughout not only the Mountain West but the entire nation, it has been Nevada that continues to make a compelling case as a NCAA Tournament lock with each passing game on the hardwood,

For starters, the best way the Wolfpack can overwhelm the Broncos in their pursuit of covering the spread is to give Boise State a taste of their own medicine. With similar and clashing styles, Nevada's strong suits also happen to be when they don't have possession of the basketball. Instead, the Wolfpack have been prone to put an immense amount of pressure upon opposing offenses so far and are only allowing teams to shoot a measly 39% from the field through 16 games. Since Boise State can get hot from the floor in the blink of an eye, it will be important for the Wolfpack to keep the Broncos in check consistently.

All in all, another reason why Nevada may have an edge in this one due to a dynamic one-two punch in the backcourt. Not needing much of an introduction, be on the lookout for guards Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear to be in store for a big night. With Lucas being the team's leafing score and three-point specialist while Blackshear serves as a big-bodied guard who can wreak havoc in the paint, this pair may be just what the doctor ordered to lead Nevada to triumph.

Final Boise State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Clearly, these squads are two of the hottest teams around the country at the moment, and anything could be in the cards when they both suit up for play on Friday night. In the long run, it is just too hard to imagine that Nevada is going to lose on their own home floor while on an active eight-game winning streak. Plus, the Wolfpack are already a flawless 9-0 within the confines of Lawlor Events Center. Nonetheless, even if Nevada wins, Boise State is a good enough shooting team who also shoots lights out from the free-throw line to make this a ball game.

Final Boise State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Boise State +6.5 (-105)