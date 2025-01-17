ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boise State Broncos (13-5, 5-2 Mountain West) hit the road to take on the New Mexico Lobos (14-4, 6-1 Mountain West) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-New Mexico prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Boise State-New Mexico College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-New Mexico Odds

Boise State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

New Mexico: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State has played some solid defense this season. They allow 66.1 points per game this season, which is the second-lowest in the Mountain West conference. Teams have the fourth-lowest field goal percentage against them, and the fourth-lowest three-point percentage. Along with that, the Broncos stay out of foul trouble as teams shoot the third-fewest free throws against them. Boise State has to be solid on the defensive side of the court if they want to beat New Mexico in this game.

The Broncos are 5-2 in conference. They lost to Utah State and San Diego State, which are not bad losses by any means. Their defense in conference play has been even better than their season defense. In the Mountain West, Boise State has allowed 65.6 points per game. In their seven games, the Broncos have allowed less than 60 points four times. All of those were wins. New Mexico has struggled a little bit offensively as of late, so the Broncos have a great chance to shut them down. If they can continue their solid defense in conference play, Boise State will cover the spread.

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico is one of the top teams in the Mountain West. This is in large part thanks to their offense. The Lobos average 83.2 points per game, and that is the most in the Mountain West. The field goal percentage is not great, but they shoot early and often, which is why they score so many points. New Mexico also gets to the free throw line the most of any team in the conference, and they grab the most offensive rebounds. New Mexico plays hard on offense, and they give themselves plenty of second chances. If the Lobos can continue this, they will be able to win at home Friday night.

New Mexico is coming off a loss against San Jose State. That is not the best loss, but it was their first loss in the Mountain West. They have been able to beat some of the better teams in conference, though. Their past three conference games have been some of their best on the defensive end of the floor. The Lobos allowed 53 points to Wyoming, 48 points to San Diego State, and 71 points in their loss at San Jose State. They have really stepped it up on defense, and will have to keep that up in this game. Boise State's defense steals the show, but their offense is not to be taken lightly. If the Lobos can keep up their solid defensive play, they will cover the spread.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

Boise State is a good team. However, New Mexico is better, and they are overall playing better. I will take New Mexico to cover the spread.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -3.5 (-110)