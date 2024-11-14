ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boise State-San Jose State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-San Jose State.

Boise State and Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty are trying to finish the race. They are trying to win out, capture the Mountain West championship, go 12-1 in a 13-game season, and hope that's enough to make the College Football Playoff as the Group of Five champion. That comes first. Wrapped inside the pursuit of team success, however, is the undeniable pursuit for Jeanty of the Heisman Trophy. With Cam Ward of Miami stumbling against Georgia Tech, the state of play currently has Colorado's Travis Hunter as the leader of the Heisman race. Jeanty could very possibly be in second place. He might still be third, but the odds of him finishing second have increased to some extent. Can Jeanty make a big statement here and force Hunter — and Colorado — to maintain prime position? Colorado losing at least one game in the coming weeks, thereby knocking the Buffaloes out of the College Football Playoff, could be enough to also knock Hunter out of the top spot in the Heisman chase, conceivably paving the way for Jeanty to make an upward move. No one would call Jeanty the favorite right now — it's in Hunter's hands — but Jeanty can certainly finish with a flourish and force Hunter to be excellent. Any dropoff from Hunter could make the Heisman an uncertain drama heading into early December.

Boise State did not play well last week. It barely edged by Nevada in a sloppy, ugly game. Boise State looked like a burdened team trying to handle the pressure of the occasion. Having played bad football one week ago, Boise State will want to not only win, but sharpen up versus San Jose State. The Broncos need to emphasize playing well, and let the results take care of themselves. They can't get caught up in playoff or Heisman talk, even though they're obviously trying to achieve big goals.

San Jose State could be a tricky opponent. The Spartans are bowl-bound under head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who came over from Navy and has produced a superb first season in Silicon Valley. Niumatalolo has reminded everyone how good a coach he is. This is yet another proud chapter in a glistening, shining career.

Boise State-San Jose State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Boise State won, 35-27.

Overall Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 15-1.

Here are the Boise State-San Jose State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-San Jose State Odds

Boise State: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -530

San Jose State: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +390

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs San Jose State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The bad performance against Nevada should give way to a much better effort here against SJSU. If Boise State plays a great game, it should cover this spread.

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spartans have clinched bowl eligibility, their main goal for the season. They can now play freely with nothing to lose. They will take chances and probably score a fair amount of points, enough to stay close.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

We think Boise State gets its house in order and plays a high-level game. Take Boise State.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -13.5