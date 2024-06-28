Panama looks to advance to the knockout stage as they face Bolivia. It is time to continue our 2024 Copa America odds series with a Bolivia-Panama prediction and pick.

Bolivia has struggled so far in the games. They have played two games and lost both of them. First, it was a 2-0 loss to the United States. Then, they lost 5-0 to Uruguay. The struggle to score has been the biggest factor. In their last six matches, including international friendlies, they have scored just once.

Meanwhile, Panama fell 3-1 to Uruguay in their first game but upset the United States in their second. After a red card was given to Timothy Weah, the US scored first from Folarin Balogun. Still, playing down a man was too much for the United States. Cesar Blackman would tie the game in the 83rd minute and Jose Fajardo scored in the 83rd minute to give Panama the lead and the victory.

Here are the 2024 Copa America odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Copa America Odds: Bolivia-Panama Odds

Bolivia: +460

Panama: -170

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 goals: +106

Under 2.5 goals: -128

How to Watch Bolivia vs. Panama

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: FS2

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Bolivia Will Win

Bolivia has struggled in non-friendly international play as of late and continued to struggle in their first match of the tournament. The major issue for Bolivia has been scoring goals. In six World Cup qualifying matches, they scored just four goals, with two of them coming in the victory over Peru. The lack of goal-scoring is accentuated by their statistics in the Gold Coast. Rodrigo Ramallo created the most chances in the Gold Cup with three of them. Still, he has not created a chance in these games and does not have a shot.

The most pressure so far has come from Miguel Terecerson. He has three shots with one on target, coming off the bench in one game. He is the only player with an expected goal total that is non-zero, sitting at +.1. Carmelo Algaranaz has gotten some pressure as well. He has two shots in the games and one on target. Only Roberto Carlos Fernandez and Fernando Saucedo have shots on target in these games.

The best chance for Bolivia comes in keeping the game low scoring and finding just one goal. That will be the job of Guillermo Vizcarra. Still, he has struggled, allowing seven goals, on an expected total of just 6.5.

Why Panama Will Win

While Panama won their last two international games before the tournament, they were against the lower-level competition. When they played better teams they struggled to produce chances, which was the case against Uruguay. It was not the case against the United States. Jose Fajardo created a chance in that game and capitalized. He has one goal on expected .4 total.

Michael Amir Murillo will be another major factor in these games. He has a goal from his defensive position and is good at getting the ball up the field. He has ten progressive passes in these games. Meanwhile, Caesar Blackman also has a goal in these games but has played in just one game. The big key for Panama will be the counter. That starts with Adalberto Carrasquilla and Cristian Martinez. Both of these have non-zero expected assists totals but have not found an assist so far at COPA 2024. They do lead the team in progressive passes though. Carrasquilla has 17 while Martinex has 16. They have pushed to Edgar Yoel Barcenas, who has received 20 progressive passes but struggled to keep the counter going.

Orlando Mosquera should be in goal for Panama. He allowed six goals on 21 shots on target in the Gold Cup. He has also been solid in recent friendlies. The major concern will be the amount of shots on targets he faces. He struggles with high shot volume at times, but he has also shown he can perform in pressure situations. Against Mexico in the Gold Cup, he allowed just one goal on seven shots on target. He has been solid in the games so far, saving six of ten shots on target in the two games. Still, that is worse than the expected goal of 3.2.

Final Bolivia-Panama Prediction & Pick

While Panama did find a way to score twice against the United States, and Bolivia is not very good, scoring is an issue for Panama. Panama should be able to find the back of the net once, and after that, they will be able to sit back and play defense. With that, this could easily be a 1-0 or 2-0 game. That makes the best play in this game on the under.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Bolivia-Panama Prediction & Pick: Under 2.5 (-128)