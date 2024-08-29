Without Vince McMahon, the WWE might have never gotten to the level of popularity it's at today. However, McMahon has disturbing allegations attached to his name, complicating his legacy in the fourth quarter of his life.

Netflix is releasing a documentary series about the 79-year-old on September 25, via the company's social media.

“Mr. McMahon, a documentary series chronicling the rise and fall of the WWE's controversial founder, is coming to Netflix on September 25. From Chris Smith, Executive Producer of Tiger King, and Bill Simmons,” the streaming site said. “Including interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history. As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations.”

Smith explained the purpose behind the series, via Deadline's Denise Petski.

“The goal behind Mr. McMahon was to pull back the curtain and reveal the true Vince McMahon, obscured beneath the persona he presented to the world,” said Smith. “Over the four years of production, the story evolved in truly shocking ways, culminating in some extremely harrowing allegations. The final product is a revealing documentary that we believe offers a rich and nuanced portrait of the man and the complex legacy he left behind.”

What is McMahon's story?

Vince McMahon is a WWE icon with skeletons in his closet

McMahon started as a commentator for the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF) in the 1970s before the company re-branded into the WWE. The East Carolina alum then bought the company from his father Vincent J. McMahon in 1982 and later developed the world-famous WrestleMania event, which showcases all of WWE's top wrestlers. In 1997, he adopted the “Mr. McMahon persona as a wrestler, which the documentary is named after.

Widely considered the WWE's greatest villainous character, “Mr. McMahon” won WWE and ECW championships, as well as the Royal Rumble. He also headlined pay-per-view events multiple times, growing his legend even further.

McMahon, though, was accused of sending hush money payments to former WWE employees that he had affairs with. The Connecticut native stepped down and was replaced as CEO and chairman of the company by his daughter Stephanie McMahon in 2022, subsequently announcing his retirement. He then came back in 2023 before resigning again in January 2024 after sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations.

McMahon, who is currently under a federal probe, may not be remembered kindly if more disturbing details about the cases come. The documentary, though, should be a fascinating tale about a complicated and possibly troubled man.