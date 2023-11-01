A24's upcoming Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd-led unicorn movie is adding some big names. Amongst those are Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni, Stephen Park, and, most notably, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, Will Poulter.

Adam Warlock meets Ant-Man, Wednesday Addams

Deadline first reported the new castings to the A24 film. They added that the film, titled Death of a Unicorn, just wrapped production. Thanks to a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement, the film was able to shoot over the summer.

The film follows a father (Rudd) and daughter (Ortega) who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn. They were on their way to a weekend retreat hosted by the father's billionaire boss (Grant) “seeks to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties.”

A24 holds the distribution rights globally of Death of a Unicorn. Some of the executive producers include Ari Aster, Michael Williams, and stars Rudd and Ortega.

Paul Rudd is hot off his latest MCU leading role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He's now joined by Will Poulter who recently made his MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Adam Warlock. Poulter has also starred in We're the Millers, The Revenant, Midsommar, and the Hulu series Dopesick.

Jenna Ortega is perhaps the fastest-rising star in Hollywood. Thanks to roles in You, Scream, and Wednesday, she's now one of the most in-demand stars. Coming up, she will star (and executive produce) Season 2 of Wednesday and will star in Beetlejuice 2.

Death of a Unicorn doesn't have a release date from A24 yet.