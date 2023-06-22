Boosie BadAzz, the 40-year-old rapper, is calling on his fans to rally in protest at the courthouse following the denial of his bond appeal by the prosecutor in his recent gun case, XXL says.

In a message shared on social media, Boosie Badazz alleged racism in the legal proceedings and expressed frustration that despite a judge's decision to grant him a pre-trial release on a $50,000 bond, the prosecution has refused to release him from police custody.

Claiming unfair treatment, Boosie stated, “They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community. The prosecutor Mr. Wheat looked at me singing Wipe Me Down, wiped his shoulders and shook his head with a look of evil in his eyes.”

After the judge has granted me a bond, and I paid my full cash amount the prosecution refuse to respect the judges decision to let me go. They showed no evidence of me being a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Seeking support from his fans, Boosie requested the assistance of “prayer warriors across the world” to help remove the prosecutor and his team from the case. He emphasized the unusual nature of the situation, even surprising his own attorneys with the proceedings.

The legal battle stems from Boosie's detention on June 14 following a traffic stop on May 6, during which officers allegedly discovered a firearm in his possession. Despite the judge's order for his release on bond, prosecutors appealed the ruling and requested a hold on his release. However, the magistrate judge denied the district attorney's request on Wednesday.

Boosie, known for his hit song Swerve, perceives the situation as an injustice and is determined to fight for his freedom. By mobilizing his fanbase and encouraging them to protest at the courthouse, he hopes to raise awareness and bring attention to his case.