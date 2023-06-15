Boosie Badazz, the 40-year-old rapper, is reportedly selling his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for $240,000 after his recent arrest. The sale of the luxury vehicle may serve as a means for Boosie to cover his mounting legal expenses, according to XXL.

In an Instagram post, Boosie Badazz shared images of his white Rolls-Royce Cullinan along with the speedometer displaying over 42,000 miles. The exact year of the model remains undisclosed, but the current 2023 model retails for approximately $350,000. The rapper captioned the post, stating, “240k CASH. DM ME AND SEND ME CONTACT IF INTERESTED‼️‼️”

As for Boosie's recent arrest, law enforcement officials apprehended him in a San Diego courtroom on a gun charge, which was subsequently dismissed. The rapper's team released a statement expressing gratitude for the public's support and requesting prayers during this challenging time. Boosie himself took to Twitter to apologize to his children, expressing his love for them.

I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023

The decision to sell his Rolls-Royce Cullinan could be attributed to the financial strain caused by the ongoing legal proceedings. By parting ways with the luxury vehicle, Boosie aims to secure funds to navigate his legal battle.

Boosie Badazz, born Torrence Hatch, has garnered attention both for his music career and personal life. Known for his unfiltered lyrics and distinctive style, he has amassed a dedicated following. However, recent legal issues have cast a shadow over his artistic pursuits.

Fans and followers are eager to see how Boosie's situation unfolds and hope for a swift resolution. Meanwhile, the sale of his Rolls-Royce Cullinan serves as a tangible reminder of the challenges he currently faces.