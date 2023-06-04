Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The German midfielder doesn’t have a contract with the Bundesliga giants beyond this summer, allowing him to walk away for free.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Dahoud will be announced as the new Brighton player next week. The deal is signed as a free agent from Borussia Dortmund, which will keep him with the Premier League club until 2027.

It is also reported that Brighton may not be finished with their midfield reinforcements. The Albions are set to lose Alexis Mac Allister on a big-money move to Liverpool. With the European competition in their calendar, they would need competition for places next season.

Brighton have been one of the standout teams in the Premier League this season. They finished sixth in the Premier League standings, securing their first-ever Europa League spot. They also reached the FA Cup semi-finals, losing to Manchester United on the penalty shootouts.

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund had many positives in their Bundesliga season. However, they would be absolutely gutted by losing the Bundesliga title on the last day to Bayern Munich. The Yellow and Black army drew 2-2 with FC Mainz on the ultimate day, which meant that the Bavarians defend the title on goal difference.

Alongside Dahoud, Borussia Dortmund will also likely sell Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid this summer. If they want to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and go deep in Europe, they would need reinforcements for next season.