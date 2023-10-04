The Boston Celtics look to keep winning this season as they prep for the 2023 campaign. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics over/under win total prediction, and pick for the 2023 season.

It was a season with many highs and lows that ended with a loss in the NBA Finals. Yet, the Celtics made it out with more optimism than ever before. Head coach Joe Massulla returns for a second season with the Celtics. Additionally, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will return. But the Celtics no longer have Marcus Smart after trading him to the Memphis Grizzlies in the offseason. Instead, they will now have Jrue Holiday.

The Milwaukee Bucks traded Holiday to the Portland Trailblazers, who traded him to the Celtics in a shocking turnaround. Now, the Celtics have one of the best shooting guards in the association. But they are without one of their critical players. Ultimately, they traded Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams to make the trade happen.

Derrick White will take the reigns from Smart and hopes to get better. Significantly, he was an all-defensive selection for the Celtics last season. But he will have to lead the move back to strong defense so the Celtics can overcome any issues they endured last season. Moreover, Boston must figure out several things before they can realistically win 55 games.

Here are the Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics Odds

Over 54.5 Wins: -115

Under 54.5 Wins: -105

Why The Celtics Will Win 55 Games

If you look at this team on paper, you will see a loaded team that has five players in the starting lineup that can terrorize the league. Additionally, you will see one bench player who would be a starter on other teams.

Holiday is the new guy in town, and he brings a great reputation with him. Thus, the Celtics cannot wait to see what he does. Holiday had 19.9 points per game last season with the Bucks. Additionally, he also had 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Look for him to play off the ball, setting up screens while also getting open for the best shot possible. Holiday also is a crisp passer.

Brown returns and hopes to keep playing well for the Celtics. Ultimately, he averaged 26.6 points per game last season. Brown also had 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Therefore, look for him to be all over the court again. Tatum is the best player on this team, with 30.1 points per game last season. Additionally, he also added 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Expect the Celtics to rotate him between power forward and small forward, depending on the lineup situations.

White will control the offense with Smart in Memphis. Thus, look for him to try and find ways to get the ball to the best scorers. White averaged 12.4 points per game last season and will look to do more.

Kristaps Porzingis is the newest big signing for the Celtics. Ultimately, the seven-foot player looks to replicate what he did last season for the Washington Wizards when he averaged 23.2 points per game. Porzingus also averaged 8.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

The Celtics will win 55 games if their starters come out firing and their bench does enough to keep them competitive. Moreover, this team must stay healthy.

Why The Celtics Will Not Win 55 Games

The Celtics lost some depth. Unfortunately, they sacrificed two critical depth pieces to get Holiday. Smart is gone now. Therefore, the depth at point guard is now bad. The Celtics must figure this out.

The Celtics also must figure out who will play at small forward when Tatum or Brown need a break. Often, the Celtics went with eight dressed players last season. But that won't work for every game. Therefore, they need some players to step up. Small forward Sam Hauser must improve when stepping up for Brown or Tatum. Likewise, the Celtics need a replacement backup center now that Williams is gone.

The Celtics will not win 55 games because they lost too many critical pieces off the bench. Unfortunately, it will be their undoing, especially if someone suffers an injury.

Final Celtics Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Celtics will still be a very good team. However, the loss of depth worries me. The Celtics may still win 52 games and have a good playoff run. Yet, these losses will result in them missing the spread by a few wins.

Final Celtics Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 54.5 Wins: -105